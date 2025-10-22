HELL’S KITCHEN To Collaborate With 92Y for Broadway Spotlight Educational Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) will launch Broadway Spotlight, a ten-week arts residency for New York City public high school students, developed by 92NY’s School Engagement team in collaboration with the Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen. The program combines classroom-based learning with exposure to professional theater and will reach up to 900 students in 13 public schools, most of which are Title I institutions.

Beginning this month, students will integrate the curriculum into Theater and English Language Arts classes, studying storytelling, design, and the creative process while exploring career pathways in the arts. Using Hell’s Kitchen as a central case study, students will examine the show’s narrative and production design and create original works inspired by its themes.

On October 29, participants will attend a Broadway matinee of Hell’s Kitchen, followed by a post-show talkback with members of the company, moderated by 92NY Teen Producers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Hell’s Kitchen to launch Broadway Spotlight,” said Lily Mannon, Associate Director of 92NY’s School Engagement in the Arts. “Spotlight bridges classroom learning with the energy and inspiration of live performance—empowering students to discover their potential, express themselves creatively, and engage with one of the most dynamic art forms in the world. Broadway belongs to everyone, and we want every student to feel its magic and see themselves in this extraordinary community.”

Program highlights include instruction from professional teaching artists embedded in classrooms, student-created scripts and design models, and potential in-school visits from Hell’s Kitchen cast members.

Broadway Spotlight continues 92NY’s long-standing commitment to accessible arts education across New York City. The School Engagement program will next feature the Broadway musical & Juliet in spring 2026.

