HELLO, DOLLY! Tour Announces Additional Cancellation
BroadwayWorld has learned that the Hello, Dolly! tour will has announced an additional cancellation following the cancellation of the Toronto run. The production today cancelled the Schenectady run of the show.
Toronto's Mirvish Productions will present The Boy Friend in place of the musical revival, while Proctors will present Come From Away in its place.
The tour is currently set to continue its engagements through March 22nd, 2020.
The production stars Carolee Carmello in the title role, John Bolton (Horace Vandergelder), Daniel Beeman (Cornelius Hackl), Analisa Leaming (reprising her role as Irene Molloy), Sean Burns (Barnaby Tucker), Chelsea Cree Groen (Minnie Fay), Colin LeMoine (Ambrose Kemper), Laura Sky Herman (Ermengarde), Jane Brockman (Ernestina), and Blake Hammond (Rudolph).
The ensemble features Colin Bradbury, Alec Cohen, Julian DeGuzman, Karen Elliott, Christopher Faison, Jenny Hickman, Laura Irion, Madison Johnson, Julie Kavanagh, Nathan Keen, Ben Lanham, Marty Lauter, Ian Liberto, Hillary Porter, Steffany Pratt, Kyle Samuel, Scott Shedenhelm, Timothy Shew, Maria Cristina Slye, Cassie Austin Taylor, Cayel Tregeagle, Davis Wayne, and Brandon L. Whitmore.
A complete list of cities and dates for the national tour of Hello, Dolly! can be found at www.hellodollyonbroadway.com.
Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes
