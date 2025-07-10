Review Roundup: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Returns Off-Broadway at New World Stages

The candy store is open! Heathers The Musical, the cult-hit musical returns Off-Broadway this season at New World Stages in a new production starring Lorna Courtney, Casey Likes and more! Read the reviews!

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy & Laurence O’Keefe, based on the film by Daniel Waters.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Heathers stars Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as Veronica Sawyer, Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean, McKenzie Kurtz as Heather Chandler, Olivia Hardy as Heather Duke, Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Ben Davis as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, and Cameron Loyal as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

David Cote, Observer: Beyond its sociological themes, Heathers is a ton of stylish, well-crafted fun with top-notch acting and top-to-bottom earworms. After intermission, the score grows darker and introspective, giving individual characters moments to unburden their hearts... Neat thing about Heathers: it may appear to be coldhearted and ice-blooded, but by the end, there’s a thaw and everyone is part of the club.

Lane Williamson, Exeunt: Now, the musical plays more like a cautionary tale than a bared-teeth satire. Girls, avoid toxic boyfriends! Well, yes. Killing your classmates is not a good idea. Understood! Andy Fickman’s production and the softening revisions Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe have made to the book and score add up to a tepid, if tuneful adaptation of what was once a controversial, giddily violent send-up of teen culture.

Caroline Cao, New York Theatre Guide: But, boy, when Heathers takes flight, it punches a hole through the roof. ‘Candy Store’ still grooves as a catchy paean to cruelty, and ‘The Me Inside of Me’ is ingeniously ironic... These two ballads herald a final 30 minutes ratcheting to a nail-biting climax.

Kobi Kassal, Theatrely: At the end of the day, Heathers is Big Fun and boy, are folks loving it. Having now gone twice since their return last month, both audiences were so rabid with screams and cheers for both iconic lines and even more iconic riffs, sometimes it was hard to hear the music. It knows what it is, and doesn’t take itself too seriously.

David Finkle, New York Stage Review: Anyway, the myriad reasons to see (and hear!) Heathers are small in number, whereas the myriad reasons not to see (and hear!) it—unless you’re a Corn Nut—are much larger.

Jonathan Mandell, New York Theater: Having lost the courage of its own outrageousness, ‘Heathers the Musical’ feels too toothless for the Trump era, even as it maintains a level of tastelessness that I might call amoral, if that didn’t make me sound too much like a ‘Reefer Madness’-era scold. Let’s just say the show feels too tonally jarring and too calculated for me to sign up for membership in the Corn Nuts.