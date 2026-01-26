Video: HBO Shares Episode 4 Sneak Peek of INDUSTRY Season 4

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





HBO has shared a sneak peek clip from the upcoming episode of the hit drama series Industry. Titled "1000 Yoots, 1 Marilyn," the fourth episode of Season 4 will air on Sunday, February 1, at 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and streaming on HBO Max. Check out the clip now.

Season 4 finds Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) at the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads. However, they are soon drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene.

As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.

The Season 4 cast includes Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Max Minghella, Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Amy James-Kelly, Roger Barclay, Andrew Havill, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Jack Farthing, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani, and Edward Holcroft.

Season three of Industry was nominated for a 2025 Critics' Choice Award for Best Drama Series. The show is created, written, and executive-produced by Mickey Down & Konrad Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf; Kathleen McCaffrey for Little Gems; and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Directors include Mickey Down & Konrad Kay, Michelle Savill, and Luke Snellin.





