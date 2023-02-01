HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Bring Back Hogwarts House Pride Week

The Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will once again celebrate the Hogwarts houses with four special performances dedicated to each house. Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw houses are the four living and learning communities for Hogwarts students, named after the wizarding school's four founders.

Ravenclaws, wise, creative, and brimming with wit, will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 28. Gryffindors, daring, chivalrous, and brave at heart, will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 1 (evening). Hufflepuffs, just, loyal, and unafraid of toil, will be celebrated on Thursday, March 2. Slytherins, cunning, determined, and ambitious, will be celebrated on Friday, March 3.

Beginning today, participating ticket buyers have access to purchase a limited number of $79 orchestra and dress circle seats at HarryPotterBroadway.com/HousePride. There will also be an exclusive lottery via TodayTix for $40 tickets located in the first three rows of the orchestra at these four performances. You can enter here.

The first 100 audience members who arrive early on each evening will receive early admission to the theatre at 5:30 pm to participate in house themed trivia with a chance to win prizes. All audience members will receive a commemorative house pride button.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 4.5 million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all-with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.

Experience the wizarding world like never before from the moment you arrive. The entire theatre has been transformed with hidden surprises to discover around every corner.