HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO's Katrina Lindsay Wins 2018 Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Play

Katrina Lindsay has won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Play for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO.

Katrina Lindsay's recent costume design credits include Bend It Like Beckham at The Phoenix Theatre (Olivier nomination for Best Costume Design), wonder.land for MIF and the National Theatre and American Psycho for the Almeida Theatre and Broadway (Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations for Best Costume Design). She designed costumes for Lyndsey Turner's production of Hamlet at the Barbican with Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role.

She has also designed costumes for many operas including Terry Gilliam's productions of Damnation of Faust and Benvenuto Cellini for the ENO, which have been performed around the world. As a set and costume designer, she has designed many shows at the National Theatre (most recently Behind the Beautiful Forevers, Dara and London Road), Royal Shakespeare Company, Chichester Festival Theatre and the Young Vic amongst others. She was also production designer on the film of London Road. Lindsay won the 2008 Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Costume Design for Les Liaisons Dangereuses on Broadway and is a recipient of an Arts Foundation Fellowship in Costume Design. Lindsay is an associate of the National Theatre.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a new play by Jack Thorne, just opened on Broadway to rave reviews. The critically acclaimed play has won 22 major theatre awards in the UK and is the most-awarded production in the history of Britain's prestigious Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play and Best Director.

Written by Olivier and BAFTA Award winner Jack Thorne and directed by Olivier and Tony Award winner John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, bringing together some of the most exciting talent working in the theatre today. It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children. While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted.

As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, and music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA. UK Casting by Julia Horan, CDG. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

