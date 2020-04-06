HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Melbourne Postpones Performances Through May 31

In line with the latest government advice to prevent the spread of COVID-19, further changes will be made to the performance schedule of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Melbourne's Princess Theatre.

Performances from Wednesday, April 16 to Sunday, May 31 will be postponed and rescheduled. Ticket holders will be automatically moved to an alternative date from Wednesday 7 October onwards, with the same seating allocation they originally booked.

Affected customers will be contacted directly with details of their rescheduled date. Provisions will be made for those unable to attend the postponed performance they've been allocated.

Please be assured the producers are closely following the guidance of the Australian Federal and Victorian Governments. The schedule will be reviewed again after that period, based on the most up-to-date advice.

The latest information regarding ticketing policy and performances, including a list of rescheduled dates, is regularly updated on the play's official social media channels and website, www.harrypottertheplay.com/au/.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child celebrated its first birthday last month with a special gala performance. Over the past year it has welcomed 326,500 people through the doors from 42 different countries, well surpassing any previous record set by a stage play in the history of Australian theatre. The production's record-breaking Melbourne run remains a long-term commitment, and it will return to full force at the Princess Theatre when it is safe to do so.

The producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child wish to thank audiences for their kind messages of support during what is a difficult time for so many across the world. They urge everyone to stay safe and look out for one another; and look forward to sharing the magic of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child again when the time is right.

Producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have a commitment to the safety and peace of mind of all its audiences, cast and company, and theatre staff.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You