HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Has Best Week Ever For A Play In Broadway History

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning Best Play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has set a new Broadway record for weekly ticket sales for a play, reporting a gross of $2,277,446 for the week ending June 17, 2018. This passes the high mark set by the two-part play in previews the week ending April 8, 2018 ($2,138,859) and the previous top grossing play, All The Way, which peaked at $1,623,495 in 2014.

Winner of the most awards of any production on Broadway this season, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child won six Tony Awards, including Best Play. The production also won 24 major theatre awards in the UK and is the most awarded play in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play.

Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions present the Broadway premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the fully renovated Lyric Theatre (214 West 43rd Street, New York, NY).

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings, or each part can be seen separately.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London where it continues to play to sold out houses.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Seven members of the award-winning Original West End Company have reunited on stage for the Broadway production: Jamie Parker (Harry Potter), Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger) and Paul Thornley (Ron Weasley) with Poppy Miller (Ginny Potter), Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter), Alex Price (Draco Malfoy) and Anthony Boyle (Scorpius Malfoy). They are joined by David Abeles, Brian Abraham, Shirine Babb, Jess Barbagallo, Olivia Bond, Stephen Bradbury, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Will Coombs, Joshua De Jesus, Scott Drummond, Jessie Fisher, Richard Gallagher, Susan Heyward, Geraldine Hughes, Edward James Hyland, Byron Jennings, Katie Kreisler, Joey Labrasca, Andrew Long, Landon Maas, Kathryn Meisle, Nana Mensah, Angela Reed, Dave Register, Adeola Role, James Romney, Nathan Salstone, Malika Samuel, Alanna Saunders, Brooklyn Shuck, John Skelley, David St. Louis, Gideon Turner, Stuart Ward, Madeline Weinstein, Alex Weisman and Benjamin Wheelwright playing a variety of characters.

Mr. Boyle, Mr. Clemmett, Ms. Dumezweni, Ms. Miller, Mr. Parker, Mr. Price, Mr. Thornley and Mr. Turner are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance to this production.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA. UK Casting by Julia Horan, CDG.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

