HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Becomes Longest Running Production Ever at the Lyric Theatre

It exceeds the record set by 42nd Street which hit 1,524 performances at the time it closed in 2005.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 2 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 3 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 4 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $61.50
Cast
Photos
Videos
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

With over 1,550 performances, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has become the longest running production ever in the history of the Lyric Theatre since it first opened 25 years ago as the Ford Center for the Performing Arts. It exceeds the record set by 42nd Street which hit 1,524 performances at the time it closed in 2005.
 
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo, and has completed runs in Melbourne, Toronto, and San Francisco. The original two-part production in London's West End recently celebrated its 7th anniversary, while the reimagined Broadway production celebrated its 5th anniversary. A North American tour launches next year.
 
The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $270 million total sales and over 2.5 million tickets sold.
  

More About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child:
 


Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.  
 
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.
 
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.
 
It’s time to believe in magic again. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. 
 

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: The New Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Heads Into Rehearsal Photo
Photos: The New Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Heads Into Rehearsal

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway will welcome a new cast members next month. The production's newest company members are in rehearsal now for their Wizarding World debut! See photos from rehearsal here!

2
CURSED CHILD Will Launch North American Tour in September 2024 Photo
CURSED CHILD Will Launch North American Tour in September 2024

The North American Tour of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will launch in September 2024. The call out for auditions has gone out today and all dates and venues are to be announced.

3
CURSED CHILD Stars to Appear on Food Networks THE KITCHEN Photo
CURSED CHILD Stars to Appear on Food Network's THE KITCHEN

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stars Erik Christopher Peterson and Joel Meyers will be appearing on Food Network's The Kitchen this weekend. They will be joining the show to create a Pumpkin Patch Surprise from The Official Harry Potter Cookbook. In the Broadway play, Peterson plays Scorpius Malfoy with Meyers playing Albus Potter.

4
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Welcome New Broadway Cast Members Next Month Photo
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Welcome New Broadway Cast Members Next Month

All new cast members are joining Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and will begin performances at New York's Lyric Theatre on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Find out who is joining the show here!

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look at Rachel Tucker as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARDPhotos: First Look at Rachel Tucker as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD
Actors Strike Deal in 'Final Stretch'; Negotiations to Halt For TodayActors Strike Deal in 'Final Stretch'; Negotiations to Halt For Today
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30th, 2023
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET RevivalVideo: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival

Videos

Watch Barry Manilow Talk HARMONY on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Watch Barry Manilow Talk HARMONY on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning
SOME LIKE IT HOT's Kayla Pecchioni Talks Understudying on Broadway with CBS Sunday Morning Video
SOME LIKE IT HOT's Kayla Pecchioni Talks Understudying on Broadway with CBS Sunday Morning
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You