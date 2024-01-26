HARMONY Broadway Cast Recording is Available on CD Today

The album was released on digital and streaming platforms earlier this season.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date
Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start Photo 2 Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start
THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 3 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
What We Know So Far About THE GREAT GATSBY Musical Photo 4 What We Know So Far About THE GREAT GATSBY Musical

Harmony Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
HARMONY Broadway Cast Recording is Available on CD Today

The cast recording for Harmony – the new Broadway musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman – has been released on CD today, Friday, January 26. The album was released on digital and streaming platforms earlier this season.

A special bonus track exclusive to the CD, “Where Does the Time Go?,” performed by Barry Manilow, was written for the first act but didn’t make it into the Broadway production. The CD also includes a full-color booklet with production photos, extensive liner notes and complete lyrics.

To stream or download the album, or order the CD, please visit: barrymanilow.lnk.to/dB43j9DX 

Harmony is produced by Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran, and Garry Kief, featuring principal cast members Chip Zien as “Rabbi,” Sierra Boggess as “Mary,” Julie Benko as “Ruth,” Allison Semmes as “Josephine Baker,” Andrew O’Shanick as “Standartenfϋhrer,” and the Harmonists: Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey. The production will be performed at Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) through Sunday, February 4. The album is produced by Barry Manilow, with Lawrence Manchester serving as co-producer.

Harmony features an original new score with music by legendary Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award® winner Barry Manilow, with book and lyrics by Drama Desk Award winner Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man; Hello, Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

Based on an unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you’ve never heard of. . . until now. In the 1920s and ‘30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold-out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom. What happened next is the story of Harmony.

Harmony is based in part on The Comedian Harmonist Archive, as curated by the late Dr. Peter Czada.

           

A New York Times Critic’s Pick, the musical received a 2022 Drama Desk Award nomination for “Outstanding Musical” and an award for “Outstanding Book of a Musical” and the Off-Broadway Alliance’s “Best New Musical” for 2022. It also received eight 2022-2023 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations including “Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical” and two 2022 Lucille Lortel Award nominations including “Outstanding Musical.”

Harmony comes to Broadway following a sold-out award-winning run last spring at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Artistic Director, Zalmen Mlotek and Executive Director, Dominick Balletta).

Joining the producing team with Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran, and Garry Kief are Marco Santarelli, Scott Abrams, Jonathan & Rae Corr, Hunter Arnold, Adam Riemer, Tom & Michael D’Angora, Nick Padgett, Chris Petti, Neil Gooding Productions, Steve Kyriakis & Matt Donaldson, Matthew Rosenthal,Koenigsberg Federman Riley, Patty Baker, Michael B Cox, Jamie deRoy, Susan DuBow, Paul Gavriani, R.K. Greene, Mark Jacobs, Michelle Kaplan,Willette and Manny Klausner, Sara Miller McCune, James L. Nederlander, Michael Patrick, PickleStar Cohen, Harvey & Sandy Platt, WitzEnd Productions, Harold Matzner, Addiss Keena/Amuse, Inc., Burba Hayes LLC/Hunter Johnson, Larry Starr/Viva Diva USA INC/Jon & Ron Yonover. Harmony is produced in association with Wilfried Rimensberger and STILETTO Entertainment.




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: The Brooklyn Delicatessen Honors the Comedian Harmonists Photo
Photos: The Brooklyn Delicatessen Honors the Comedian Harmonists

The Brooklyn Delicatessen honored the original Comedian Harmonists with a plaque unveiled by the stars who play the Harmonists in Harmony. See photos!

2
Photos: Get a Look Backstage at HARMONY With Sierra Boggess Photo
Photos: Get a Look Backstage at HARMONY With Sierra Boggess

Get a look at backstage photos of Sierra Boggess at Harmony.

3
Video: See the First Two Minutes of HARMONYs Epic 15-Minute Opening Number Photo
Video: See the First Two Minutes of HARMONY's Epic 15-Minute Opening Number

Get an extended look at The Comedian Harmonists in action as the production shares the first two minutes of Harmony on Broadway's epic 15-minute opening number! Check out the video!

4
HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo
HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date

Producers Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran and Garry Kief announced that the Broadway production of Harmony will play its final performance at the Barrymore Theatre on Sunday, February 4, 2024. The Barry Manilow/Bruce Sussman musical will have played 96 performances and 24 previews at the time of its closing. 

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Harmony Broadway Program Book Harmony Broadway Program Book
Harmony Logo Tee Harmony Logo Tee
Harmony Key Art Magnet Harmony Key Art Magnet
Harmony Broadway Logo Cap Harmony Broadway Logo Cap

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 26, 2024Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 26, 2024
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO & Mentra to Host Resume Writing WorkshopHOW TO DANCE IN OHIO & Mentra to Host Resume Writing Workshop
Exclusive: Listen to Natalie Douglas' New Single 'You'll Never Know'Exclusive: Listen to Natalie Douglas' New Single 'You'll Never Know'
Photos: Get a First Look at Jason Robert Brown's THE CONNECTOR at MCC TheaterPhotos: Get a First Look at Jason Robert Brown's THE CONNECTOR at MCC Theater

Videos

Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single Video
Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single
Photos/First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Video
Photos/First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES Video
You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARMONY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You