HARMONY Broadway Cast Recording is Available on CD Today

The cast recording for Harmony – the new Broadway musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman – has been released on CD today, Friday, January 26. The album was released on digital and streaming platforms earlier this season.

A special bonus track exclusive to the CD, “Where Does the Time Go?,” performed by Barry Manilow, was written for the first act but didn’t make it into the Broadway production. The CD also includes a full-color booklet with production photos, extensive liner notes and complete lyrics.

To stream or download the album, or order the CD, please visit: barrymanilow.lnk.to/dB43j9DX

Harmony is produced by Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran, and Garry Kief, featuring principal cast members Chip Zien as “Rabbi,” Sierra Boggess as “Mary,” Julie Benko as “Ruth,” Allison Semmes as “Josephine Baker,” Andrew O’Shanick as “Standartenfϋhrer,” and the Harmonists: Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey. The production will be performed at Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) through Sunday, February 4. The album is produced by Barry Manilow, with Lawrence Manchester serving as co-producer.

Harmony features an original new score with music by legendary Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award® winner Barry Manilow, with book and lyrics by Drama Desk Award winner Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man; Hello, Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

Based on an unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you’ve never heard of. . . until now. In the 1920s and ‘30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold-out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom. What happened next is the story of Harmony.

Harmony is based in part on The Comedian Harmonist Archive, as curated by the late Dr. Peter Czada.

A New York Times Critic’s Pick, the musical received a 2022 Drama Desk Award nomination for “Outstanding Musical” and an award for “Outstanding Book of a Musical” and the Off-Broadway Alliance’s “Best New Musical” for 2022. It also received eight 2022-2023 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations including “Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical” and two 2022 Lucille Lortel Award nominations including “Outstanding Musical.”

Harmony comes to Broadway following a sold-out award-winning run last spring at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Artistic Director, Zalmen Mlotek and Executive Director, Dominick Balletta).

Joining the producing team with Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran, and Garry Kief are Marco Santarelli, Scott Abrams, Jonathan & Rae Corr, Hunter Arnold, Adam Riemer, Tom & Michael D’Angora, Nick Padgett, Chris Petti, Neil Gooding Productions, Steve Kyriakis & Matt Donaldson, Matthew Rosenthal,Koenigsberg Federman Riley, Patty Baker, Michael B Cox, Jamie deRoy, Susan DuBow, Paul Gavriani, R.K. Greene, Mark Jacobs, Michelle Kaplan,Willette and Manny Klausner, Sara Miller McCune, James L. Nederlander, Michael Patrick, PickleStar Cohen, Harvey & Sandy Platt, WitzEnd Productions, Harold Matzner, Addiss Keena/Amuse, Inc., Burba Hayes LLC/Hunter Johnson, Larry Starr/Viva Diva USA INC/Jon & Ron Yonover. Harmony is produced in association with Wilfried Rimensberger and STILETTO Entertainment.