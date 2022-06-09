HAMILTON on Broadway Releases New Block of Tickets Through January 1, 2023
Tickets are available now!
Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that a new block of tickets for the Broadway production are now available for the 2022 holiday season through January 1, 2023 through Ticketmaster and Broadway Direct.
Thanksgiving week (November 21-27) schedule: Monday DARK; Tuesday 7:00pm; Wednesday 2:00pm & 8:00pm; Thursday DARK; Friday 2:00pm & 8:00pm; Saturday 2pm & 8:00pm; Sunday 3:00pm.
Christmas week (December 19-25) schedule: Monday 7:00pm; Tuesday 7:00pm; Wednesday 2:00pm & 8:00pm; Thursday 7:00pm; Friday 2:00pm & 8:00pm; Saturday 2pm and will be DARK on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25.
New Year's week (December 26-January 1): schedule: Monday 7:00pm; Tuesday 7:00pm; Wednesday 2:00pm & 8:00pm; Thursday 7:00pm; Friday 2:00pm & 8:00pm; Saturday, New Year's Eve DARK; Sunday, New Year's Day 3:00pm.
Patrons are advised to check the official Hamilton website for best availability. www.HamiltonMusical.com
There are many ticket resellers and secondary markets for tickets. For the best seats and to eliminate the risk of fraud, get tickets in advance through the Richard Rodgers Theatre (226 West 46th Street), Ticketmaster, Broadway Direct and TodayTix. Purchasing tickets from any other seller runs a high risk of receiving fraudulent tickets.
HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.
There are currently six Hamilton companies including Broadway, three North American tours, London and Sydney. Hamilton will open in Hamburg, Germany in October 2022 where it will be translated and performed in German.
With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
The Hamilton creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.
HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.
The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.
The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The Hamilton recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.