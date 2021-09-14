HAMILTON, WICKED, CHICAGO & THE LION KING Resume Broadway Performances Tonight

The circle of life continues on Broadway! Tonight, Tuesday, September 14, Broadway gets its razzle dazzle back when four beloved musicals return to the stage. Tune in to BroadwayWorld for this one short day of non-stop coverage!

Hamilton will resume performances at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Miguel Cervantes as Alexander Hamilton will lead the Broadway Hamilton company that also features Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Hamilton; Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler; Tamar Greene as George Washington; Jin Ha as Aaron Burr; James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Euan Morton as King George III; Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Aubin Wise as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton. The Broadway ensemble includes Amber Ardolino, Giuseppe Bausilio, Lauren Boyd, Amanda Braun, Erin Elizabeth Clemons, Marc delaCruz, Alexander Ferguson, Jennifer Geller, Christina Glur, Shonica Gooden, Deon'te Goodman, David Guzman, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Thayne Jasperson, Roddy Kennedy, Malik Shabazz Kitchen, Eddy Lee, Johanna Moise, Justice Moore, Preston Mui, Antuan Magic Raimone, Willie Smith III, Gabriella Sorrentino, Gregory Treco, Robert Walters and Ta-Tynisa Wilson.



Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

The Broadway blockbuster Wicked will resume performances at Gershwin Theatre. The Broadway company will include Lindsay Pearce as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Alexandra Billings as Madame Morrible (Kathy Fitzgerald will play the role from 9/14 through 9/26), Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond. The standbys are Jennifer DiNoia (Elphaba) and Brittney Johnson (Glinda).

The WICKED company will also include Ioana Alfonso, Alex Aquilino, Larkin Bogan, Randy Castillo, Antonette Cohen, Meg Doherty, Teneise Mitchell Ellis, Hannah Florence, Jenny Florkowski, Dan Gleason, Josh Daniel Green, Jeff Heimbrock, Celia Hottenstein, Courtney Iventosch, Colby Q. Lindeman, Chase Madigan, Micaela Martinez, Kevin Massey, Sterling Masters, Matt Meigs, Jo'Nathan Michael, Dashi Mitchell, Lindsay K. Northen, Emily Rogers, William Ryall, Travis Taber, Jeremy Thompson, and Christianne Tisdale.

Chicago resumes performances at the Ambassador Theatre. Ana Villafañe will be Broadway's next Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín will make her debut in the role of Velma Kelly, Tony Award-winner Lillias White will play Matron "Mama" Morton, with Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and Ryan Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine C. Smith and Brian Spitulnik.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

The Lion King resumes performances at the Minskoff Theatre. The cast of the The Lion King stars Stephen Carlile as Scar, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Cameron Pow as Zazu, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, Brandon A. McCall as Simba, Adrienne Walker as Nala, James Brown-Orleans as Banzai, Bonita J. Hamilton as Shenzi and Robb Sapp as Ed. Vince Ermita and Corey J. alternate as Young Simba, and Alayna Martus and Sydney Elise Russell alternate as Young Nala.

The Lion King also features Lawrence Keith Alexander, Cameron Amandus, Leanne Antonio, Andrew Arrington, India Bolds Browne, Lindiwe Dlamini, Zinhle Dube, Bongi Duma, Angelica Edwards, Jim Ferris, Rosie Lani Feldman, Daniel Gaymon, Pia Hamilton, Daniel Harder, Michael Alexander Henry, Michael Hollick, Pearl Khwezi, Lindsey Jackson, Lisa Lewis, Mduduzi Madela, Jaysin McCollum, Ray Mercer, S'bu Ngema, Nhlanhla Ngobeni, Nteliseng Nkhela, Jacqueline René, Kaylin Seckel, Kellen Stencil, Housso Semon, Derrick Spear, Michael Stiggers Jr., Jamie J. Thompson, Bravita Threatt, Natalie Turner, Donna Michelle Vaughan, Nicholas Ward and Stephen Scott Wormley.