HAMILTON Could Be Headed to Asia, Mexico, Paris, Germany, and on an Australian Tour!

Hamilton seems to have taken the whole world by storm but now, the show is planning to actually travel the world.

According to France 24, Hamilton is planning its first non-English production, as well as tours in Europe and Asia. This news comes after the show's recent announcement that it will launch a production in Sydney in early 2021. Producer Jeffrey Seller is now saying that this production will tour Australia, before heading to Asia.

The team is also working on a German-language version of the show, and Seller says that a production is Mexico City, possibly in Spanish, could also happen, as well as an English-language production in Paris.

Seller says that, even though Hamilton is an American story, "My hope is that our story is resonant to people all over the world as a story of revolution, as a story of ambition, as a story of self-realization."

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 and took home 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. It is also currently playing in San Francisco, Chicago, on tour in the US and in London's West End, where it opened in December 2017 winning seven Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music.



HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. HAMILTON'S score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.



Featuring book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton.





