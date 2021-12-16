HAMILTON Cancels December 16 & 17 Performances Due to Breakthrough COVID-19 Cases

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

The December 16 and 17 performances of HAMILTON on Broadway have been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases.

All tickets will be fully refunded at the point of purchase.

See the full Broadway schedule for the week, as well as the latest updated on cancellations here.

The production stars Miguel Cervantes as Alexander Hamilton leads the Broadway Hamilton company that also features Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Hamilton; Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler; Tamar Greene as George Washington; Jin Ha as Aaron Burr; Kyle Scatliffe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Euan Morton as King George III; Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Aubin Wise as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.



The Broadway ensemble includes Amber Ardolino, Giuseppe Bausilio, Lauren Boyd, Amanda Braun, Erin Elizabeth Clemons, Phil Colgan, Marc delaCruz, Alexander Ferguson, Jennifer Geller, Christina Glur, Shonica Gooden, Deon'te Goodman, Francesca Granell, David Guzman, Thayne Jasperson, Roddy Kennedy, Malik Shabazz Kitchen, Eddy Lee, Johanna Moise, Justice Moore, Preston Mui, Neptune, Antuan Magic Raimone, Willie Smith III, Gabriella Sorrentino, Gregory Treco, Robert Walters and Ta-Tynisa Wilson.