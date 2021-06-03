HADESTOWN Announces Partnership With REVERB's Music Climate Revolution Campaign to Fight Climate Crisis

Today, Hadestown, Broadway's Tony Award-winning Best New Musical, announced it is partnering with REVERB, the artist-led environmental nonprofit organization, to reduce the climate footprint for both the Broadway production and upcoming North American tour and engage fans in meaningful activism at their performances and online.

REVERB's Music Climate Revolution campaign launched this week, galvanizing artists, fans, and industry leaders to fight the climate crisis. As live performance returns to the country, the Music Climate Revolution aims to make tours "climate positive," where performing, recording, and enjoying live performance eliminates more greenhouse gas pollution than they create.

Hadestown is the first musical to partner with REVERB and joins musicians such as The 1975, Billie Eilish, Brittany Howard, Dave Matthews Band, DJ Logic, Earthgang, Luke James, Maroon 5, The Lumineers, Shawn Mendes, and Sleater-Kinney.

REVERB has been leading the green music movement since 2004, working on over 350 tours and 6,000 concerts. Its programs have eliminated over 180,000 tons of CO2 and 4 million single-use water bottles, supported over 4,000 environmental groups and 2,000 family farmers, and funded over 120 carbon-fighting projects. The group is the UN Environment Program's official Music and Public Engagement Partner.

Artists and industry campaign partners are directing fans and peers to www.musicclimaterevolution.org, where concrete climate actions and industry resources are updated regularly. The campaign and its partners urge all art lovers and art makers to commit to three areas of action: reducing their carbon footprints, supporting carbon-fighting projects, and using their voice to demand equitable change for all.

For a full list of Music Climate Revolution campaign partners, further information and climate action resources for music fans and industry, visit www.musicclimaterevolution.org.

Hadestown will return to Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street) on Thursday, September 2.The North American tour will kick off with its official opening taking place Friday, October 15, at Washington D.C.'s Kennedy Center for a three-week engagement and continue to over 30 cities in its first season with more to be announced shortly. Prior to the Kennedy Center run, the tour will have a week-long stop at Greenville, South Carolina's Peace Center (Tuesday, October 5 - Sunday, October 10). For the latest tour route and other information, please visit: www.hadestown.com/tour

Tickets for Hadestown on Broadway are now on sale exclusively for American Express® Card Members through Tuesday, June 8 at 9:59 AM ET by visiting www.hadestown.com.

Hadestown fans, will have priority access to tickets via the "Songbird First Access Program," beginning Tuesday, June 8 at 10 AM ET. To sign up for the "Songbird First Access Program," please visit www.hadestown.com.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 11 at 10 AM ET via www.seatgeek.com/hadestown-tickets

Produced on Broadway by Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy, Hadestown is written by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The show originated as Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale. Welcome to Hadestown, "Broadway's epic celebration of music, togetherness, and hope." (Forbes).

The creative team features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design), four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Obie Award® winner and Chita Rivera Award® winner David Neumann (choreography), Liam Robinson (music direction and vocal arrangements), Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), and Stewart/Whitley (casting).

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown from Sing It Again Records is available on CD, vinyl and streaming. The album was released digitally in summer of 2019, and topped Billboard's Broadway Cast Recording chart, and debuted at #8 on the Top Album chart. To date, the album has been streamed over 235M times. The CD edition features a 64-page booklet and a two-disc set, while the triple vinyl edition features a 16-page booklet. Both editions include complete song lyrics and never before seen photos of the Hadestown cast and creative team in the studio, and other exclusive content.

Last fall, Mitchell released Working On A Song: The Lyrics of Hadestown, an illuminating book of lyrics and stories about her more than decade's long process of building the musical from the ground up. Working On A Song is available from Penguin Random House.

Hadestown electrified audiences with its 2016 world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop, which is the longest-running show in that celebrated theater's 40-year history. The production then received its Canadian premiere at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre in 2017 and then a 2018 sold-out engagement at the London's National Theatre prior to Broadway. Hadestown was developed with funding from the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center and was further developed by The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Hadestown was co-conceived by Ben T. Matchstick.