Governors Island Launches Hub for Digital Content, Programs and Resources

The Trust for Governors Island has launched a new content hub for digital media, resources and virtual programs called Governors Island at Home. The hub, which can be accessed at www.govisland.org, hosts a growing selection of content from and related to the Island as well as its robust community of programming partner organizations.

Digital resources on Governors Island at Home span topics across the arts, culture, history, environmental science, education and more, with new additions arriving weekly. Governors Island at Home provides a new way for visitors to engage with everything the Island has to offer from anywhere they can access the internet, as well as an avenue for the Island's programming partners to reach the Island's audience remotely.

"With Governors Island at Home, we're delivering a much-needed connection to the beauty of the park in springtime and our diverse programs, right into the homes of New Yorkers," said Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. "We're excited to launch this new resource and expand the Governors Island experience with the ability to appreciate everything it has to offer remotely."

Governors Island at Home is launching with standout content for every Island visitor. Visitors to the site can connect with the Island's 120 acres of open space through frequent updates on spring blooms in the park through blog posts ), poetry readings from last fall in Shantell Martin's The May Room presented by Poetry Society of America, highlights on the resident artists of LMCC's Arts Center at Governors Island, blog posts on the Island's history (1918 on GI and the history of the first Post Hospital), and a virtual historic photo walking tour on Urban Archive. We've also just added a digital Jane's Walk to Urban Archive, exploring the history of the Island's evolving landscapes and transformation, with archived images of the park's construction.

From the Trust's programming partners, content includes the Billion Oyster Project's STEM-focused Remote Learning Resources, MoCADA Digital and their Resources for Kids, GrowNYC's Virtual Teaching Garden, New Art Dealers Alliance member galleries on Artnet, and NYC Audubon's Digital Resources and Activities as well as a series of birding videos by their volunteer wildlife monitor, Cathy Weiner.

Governors Island's planned May 1, 2020, public season opening has been delayed until further notice due to the impacts of COVID-19 and guidance from Federal, State and Local authorities. The Trust for Governors Island looks forward to soon announcing when visitors will be welcomed back to the Island this year. While the Island is closed, the Trust is seeking new ways to connect visitors with the Island's rich history, breathtaking natural environments, and inspiring public art, starting with Governors Island at Home.

Governors Island's robust community of programming partner organizations includes dozens of institutions and groups from across the New York area, ranging from universities to a wide variety of arts and science nonprofits. During the public season, Governors Island provides these groups with a platform to reach a broad audience of enthusiastic, engaged visitors. Now, on Governors Island at Home, their virtual programs can continue reaching the Island's audience all year long.

When Governors Island reopens to the public, Governors Island at Home will continue to provide a supplementary experience for those who visit in person as well as a way to experience the jewel of New York Harbor from anywhere in the world. Additional content from Governors Island and its partners will be added each week, continuing through the public season to bring new programs to the Island's audience online.





