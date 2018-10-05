Go Behind The Scenes of DCPA's OKLAHOMA! with Antoine L. Smith's Instagram Takeover Recap!

BroadwayWorld has an inside look at Denver Center for the Performing Arts's Oklahoma! as Antione L. Smith took over the BWW Instagram this past Saturday, and gave followers a behind the scenes look. Smith is currently starring as "Curly." Enjoy a recap of his takeover below.

Dreams are ripe for the picking in Oklahoma! With a spring in their step and a song in their hearts, cowboys, farmers and travelling salesmen alike have chased their destinies to a land that promises everything they could hope for: love, opportunity and a brighter future. The first collaboration by the legendary team of Rodgers and Hammerstein became a landmark musical for its rollicking music and stunning dance numbers, and this joyful presentation will solidify why it has stood the test of time. Directed by Theatre Company Artistic Director Chris Coleman in his Denver debut and choreographed by Dominique Kelley (dancer in La La Land and Bring in 'Da Noise, Bring in 'Da Funk), our production will be set in one of the 50 all-African-American towns in the early days of the Oklahoma Territory. Discover an overlooked piece of American history as one small community stakes its claim on a place that is full of hope.

Oklahoma! will feature Iman Barnes (Third Rail Projects' The Grand Paradise) as Gertie Cummings/ Ensemble), Neville Braithwaite (Fireside Theater's Footloose) as Dream Jud/Ensemble, Taylor Colleton (Midtown Arts Center's Memphis) as Virginia/Ensemble, Christian Mark Gibbs (BDT Stage's Motones vs. Jerseys) as Fred/Ensemble, Ta'Nika Gibson (Theatre Under the Stars' Dreamgirls) as Laurey, David Ginlet (The Babies Off-Broadway) as Ensemble, Shabazz Green (Lake Dillon Theater Company's Sister Act) as Cord Elam, Cooper Grodin (The Phantom of the Opera national tour) as Ali Hakim, Maurio Hines (Clay and Wattles' Zorba) as Ensemble, Bre Jackson (Broadway's The Color Purple, The Book of Mormon) as Ado Annie Carnes, Rashaan James II (South Pacific national tour) as Ike Skidmore/Ensemble, Sheila Jones (Theatre Under The Stars' Dreamgirls) as Ellen/Ensemble, Barrington Lee (Harlem Opera Theater's Voodoo) as Jud Fry, Sheryl McCallum (DCPA's The Wild Party) as Aunt Eller, Rennie Anthony Magee (The Muny's Tarzan) as Will Parker, Raven McRae Traore? (Cirque du Soleil's Paramour on Broadway) as Dream Laurey/Ensemble), Alia Munsch(Motown the Musical, national tour) as Ensemble, Milton Craig Nealy (Broadway's Motown the Musical, Caroline or Change) as Andrew Carnes, Brandon O'Neal(Broadway's The Lion King) as Dream Curly/Ensemble, Jason Daniel Rath (Maltz Jupiter's Gypsy) as Slim/Ensemble, Antoine L. Smith (Broadway's Carousel) as Curly, Melissa Victor (Ford's Theatre's The Wiz) as Kate/Ensemble, and Erin Willis (DCPA's The Who's Tommy) as Vivian/Ensemble.

