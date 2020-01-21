Gideon Glick Joins LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Tonight, January 21

Tony Award nominee Gideon Glick (To Kill A Mockingbird, Significant Other) takes over the role of "Seymour" in Little Shop of Horrors beginning tonight, January 21, through March 15, 2020 at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street). Tickets for the newly-added weeks are on sale today, at Telecharge.com.

Under the direction of Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening), Glick will star opposite original cast members Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey, two-time Tony winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Falsettos) as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King, Head Over Heels) as Mushnik, and Kingsley Leggs (Sister Act, The Color Purple) as The Voice of Audrey II. Tony nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Spring Awakening, "Mindhunter") played his final performance as "Seymour" on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Glick, who performed a two-week sold-out run in the role of "Seymour" during Groff's scheduled leave in November, recently completed his Tony-nominated run as "Dill Harris" in Aaron Sokin's Broadway adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird. Previously, he reprised his role as Jordan Berman in the Broadway production of Significant Other at The Booth Theatre, for which he earned a 2017 Drama League Award nomination. Gideon made his Broadway debut in the original cast of the groundbreaking Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening, and has starred Off-Broadway as Tom in Samuel Hunter's The Harvest for LCT3/Lincoln Center and Matthew in The Few for the Rattlestick Theatre Company. Other stage credits include Speech and Debate for the Roundabout Theatre Company, Into the Woods at the Delacorte, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark on Broadway, Peerless at the Cherry Lane Theatre, and Wild Animals You Should Know for the MCC Theater. In film, Gideon recently appeared as 'Kyle McCallister' in Gary Ross' Ocean's 8, and in Noah Baumbach's film Marriage Story. Additional onscreen roles include Speech & Debate, Song One, A Case of You, Gods Behaving Badly, One Last Thing, "The Detour," "Devious Maids," "Elementary," "The Good Wife," "Margot vs. Lily," "Redheads Anonymous," "Man Seeking Woman," "It Could Be Worse" and "Wallflowers."

Rounding out the cast of Little Shop of Horrors are Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods, Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain. Little Shop of Horrors began previews at The Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Ben Brantley of The New York Times deemed the show a "Critic's Pick," declaring that "a certain carnivorous plant has been repotted in Hell's Kitchen, and I am delighted to report that it's thriving there.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Green and Steve Martin. Now, the musical makes its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

Joining Michael Mayer on the creative team are Choreographer Ellenore Scott (Head Over Heels Associate), Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Two-time Tony-winning Lighting Designer Bradley King (Hadestown, Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812); Emmy-winning Costume Designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture); Tony-winning Sound Designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown); Emmy-nominated Puppet Designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony); Puppets by Monkey Boys Productions; and Music Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical/ Chris Aniello.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DeSantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, and Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth.





