Get 2-for-1 Show Tickets for Broadway Week 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York City Tourism + Conventions just announced the opening of NYC Broadway Week 2-for-1 ticket sales to 23 Broadway shows, including 10 new participants. The twice-yearly program, now in its 13th year, will run from September 3–15, 2024, with tickets available for purchase at nyctourism.com/broadwayweek.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of NYC Broadway Week this September, a program that celebrates the vibrancy and creativity of the unmatched live theater that only happens in New York City,” said Nancy Mammana, CMO and Interim CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions. “Since 2011, our signature NYC Broadway Week program has offered visitors and locals an opportunity to enjoy the world’s premier theatrical productions at a value twice per year, which has been a tremendous support to the Broadway community, generating over $170 million in revenue since its inception.”

Participating shows in the fall 2024 iteration of NYC Broadway Week include*:

& Juliet, Aladdin, Back to the Future, The Book of Mormon, Chicago, The Great Gatsby, Hadestown, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hell’s Kitchen, The Hills of California, Job, The Lion King, MJ the Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Notebook, Once Upon a Mattress, The Roommate, Six The Musical, Stereophonic, Suffs, Water for Elephants, Wicked

Tickets are subject to availability. Some blackout dates may apply.

NYC Broadway Week is produced by New York City Tourism + Conventions in partnership with The Broadway League. Since its launch in winter 2011, NYC Broadway Week has cumulatively sold more than 2,400,000 tickets, generating over $170 million in revenue for Broadway.

“For over a decade, we have worked with NYC Tourism on NYC Broadway Week, offering theater enthusiasts across the globe an opportunity to attend a range of incredible Broadway musicals and plays in one of the largest entertainment capitals in the world at a value,” said Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League. “The 23 Broadway shows in this year’s program continue to highlight the diversity and innovation that Broadway and live performances offer.”

NYC Broadway Week participants can be sorted by filters including Comedy, Kid-Friendly, Musical, Play and Tony Award winner at nyctourism.com/broadwayweek.