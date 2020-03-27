George Salazar, Eden Espinosa & More Nominated for Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards
The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle has announced the nominees for theatrical excellence for the year 2019. This year they are forgoing their annual event ceremony and will instead post the award recipients online in the upcoming weeks:
They congratulate the nominees and would like to dedicate this year's awards to the memory of Orson Bean.
The nominees for 2019 are as follows:
Production:
Gem of the Ocean, A Noise Within
How We're Different From Animals, ÉLAN Ensemble
Indecent, Center Theatre Group and Huntington Theatre Company
The Great Leap, East West Players and Pasadena Playhouse
The Mother of Henry, Latino Theater Company
Witch, Geffen Playhouse
McCulloh Award for Revival
The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Antaeus Theatre Company
The Glass Menagerie, A Noise Within
The Skin of Our Teeth, Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum
Two Trains Running, Sophina Brown
Lead Performance
Grant Chang, The Great Leap, Pasadena Playhouse
Willow Geer, The Skin of Our Teeth, Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum
Rafael Goldstein, The Glass Menagerie, A Noise Within
Steve Hofvendahl, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Antaeus Theatre Company
Kate Huffman, Friends With Guns, The Road Theatre Company
Evan Jonigkeit, Witch, Geffen Playhouse
Michael Manuel, Frankenstein, A Noise Within
Rob Nagle, The Judas Kiss, Boston Court Pasadena
George Salazar, Little Shop of Horrors, Pasadena Playhouse
Liza Seneca, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Antaeus Theatre Company
Maura Tierney, Witch, Geffen Playhouse
Dianne Wiest, Happy Days, Center Theatre Group, Mark Taper Forum
Featured Performance
Eden Espinosa, Falsettos, Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre
Tyrin Niles, Scraps, The Matrix Theatre Company
Nija Okoro, Two Trains Running, Matrix Theatre
Arianna Ortiz, Friends With Guns, The Road Theatre Company
Adolphus Ward, Two Trains Running, Matrix Theatre
Denise Yolén, Scraps, The Matrix Theatre Company
Ensemble Performance
Indecent, Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre
Scraps, The Matrix Theatre Company
The Wolves, Echo Theater Company
Two Trains Running, Matrix Theatre
Uncle Vanya, The New American Theatre
Witch, Geffen Playhouse
Solo Performance
Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H., Center Theatre Group, Kirk Douglas Theatre
Writing
Sarah DeLappe, The Wolves, Echo Theater Company
Jen Silverman, Witch, Geffen Playhouse
Paula Vogel, Indecent, Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre
Writing, Adaptation
Lucas Hnath, Dana H., Center Theatre Group, Kirk Douglas Theatre
Mary Zimmerman, Argonautika, A Noise Within
Musical Score
Mark Heard, Pat Terry, Randy VanWarmer, Tim Alderson, Salvage, Lounge Theatre
Bill Sims Jr, August Wilson's Jitney, Center Theatre Group, Mark Taper Forum
Music Direction
Anthony Lucca, Bronco Billy - The Musical, Skylight Theatre
David O, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, South Coast Repertory
Stephan Terry, Salvage, Lounge Theatre
Choreography
Edgar Godineaux & Jared Grimes, Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole, Geffen Playhouse
Janet Roston, Bronco Billy - The Musical, Skylight Theatre
Stephanie Shroyer, Argonautika, A Noise Within
Direction
Marti Lyons, Witch, Geffen Playhouse
Stephanie Shroyer, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Antaeus Theatre Company
Jack Stehlin, Uncle Vanya, The New American Theatre
Rebecca Taichman, Indecent, Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre
Stevie Walker-Webb, Scraps, The Matrix Theatre Company
Set Design
John Lee Beatty, Key Largo, Geffen Playhouse
John Iacovelli, Two Trains Running, Matrix Theatre
Izmir Ickbal, Happy Days, Center Theatre Group, Mark Taper Forum
Frederica Nascimento, Argonautika, A Noise Within
Lighting Design
Ken Booth, Argonautika, A Noise Within
Elizabeth Harper, Mysterious Circumstances, Geffen Playhouse
Peter Kaczorowski, Key Largo, Geffen Playhouse
Jared A. Sayeg, Ragtime, Pasadena Playhouse
Costume Design
Linda Cho, Anastasia, Pantages Theatre
Jenny Foldenauer, Argonautika, A Noise Within
Danae Iris McQueen, Witch, Geffen Playhouse
Katherine O'Neill, Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole, Geffen Playhouse
Sound Design
Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H., Center Theatre Group, Kirk Douglas Theatre
Jeff Gardner, Scraps, The Matrix Theatre Company
Jeff Gardner, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Antaeus Theatre Company
Robert Oriol, Argonautika, A Noise Within
CGI/Video
Jared Mezzocchi, Poor Yella Rednecks, South Coast Repertory
Yee Eun Nam, The Mother of Henry, Latino Theater Company
Aaron Rhyne, Anastasia, Pantages Theatre
Specialty
Steve Cuiffo , Illusions & Lip Sync, Dana H., Center Theatre Group, Kirk Douglas Theatre
Dillon Nelson, Puppet Design, Argonautika, A Noise Within
SPECIAL AWARDS
The Margaret Harford Award for sustained excellence in theatre will be awarded to The Fountain Theatre.
The Polly Warfield Award for an excellent season in a small to mid-size theatre will be awarded to A Noise Within.
The Ted Schmitt Award for the world premiere of an outstanding new play goes to The Mother of Henry, written by Evelina Fernández, produced by the Latino Theater Company.
The Kinetic Lighting Award for distinguished achievement in theatrical design goes to projection and set designer Hana S. Kim.
The Joel Hirschhorn Award for distinguished achievement in musical theatre goes to Celebration Theatre.
The Milton Katselas Award for distinguished achievement in direction goes to Michael Michetti.
The Gordon Davidson Award for distinguished contribution to the Los Angeles theatrical community will be presented to the Ojai Playwrights Conference.
Every effort has been made to ascertain proper credits for our nominees. We regret any errors or omissions. Any that come to our attention will be corrected on our LADCC website and (when applicable) on a recipient's award certificate.
The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle was founded in 1969. It is dedicated to excellence in theatrical criticism, and to the encouragement and improvement of theatre in Greater Los Angeles.
