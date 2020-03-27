George Salazar, Eden Espinosa & More Nominated for Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards

The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle has announced the nominees for theatrical excellence for the year 2019. This year they are forgoing their annual event ceremony and will instead post the award recipients online in the upcoming weeks:

They congratulate the nominees and would like to dedicate this year's awards to the memory of Orson Bean.

The nominees for 2019 are as follows:

Production:

Gem of the Ocean, A Noise Within

How We're Different From Animals, ÉLAN Ensemble

Indecent, Center Theatre Group and Huntington Theatre Company

The Great Leap, East West Players and Pasadena Playhouse

The Mother of Henry, Latino Theater Company

Witch, Geffen Playhouse

McCulloh Award for Revival

The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Antaeus Theatre Company

The Glass Menagerie, A Noise Within

The Skin of Our Teeth, Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum

Two Trains Running, Sophina Brown

Lead Performance

Grant Chang, The Great Leap, Pasadena Playhouse

Willow Geer, The Skin of Our Teeth, Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum

Rafael Goldstein, The Glass Menagerie, A Noise Within

Steve Hofvendahl, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Antaeus Theatre Company

Kate Huffman, Friends With Guns, The Road Theatre Company

Evan Jonigkeit, Witch, Geffen Playhouse

Michael Manuel, Frankenstein, A Noise Within

Rob Nagle, The Judas Kiss, Boston Court Pasadena

George Salazar, Little Shop of Horrors, Pasadena Playhouse

Liza Seneca, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Antaeus Theatre Company

Maura Tierney, Witch, Geffen Playhouse

Dianne Wiest, Happy Days, Center Theatre Group, Mark Taper Forum

Featured Performance

Eden Espinosa, Falsettos, Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre

Tyrin Niles, Scraps, The Matrix Theatre Company

Nija Okoro, Two Trains Running, Matrix Theatre

Arianna Ortiz, Friends With Guns, The Road Theatre Company

Adolphus Ward, Two Trains Running, Matrix Theatre

Denise Yolén, Scraps, The Matrix Theatre Company

Ensemble Performance

Indecent, Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre

Scraps, The Matrix Theatre Company

The Wolves, Echo Theater Company

Two Trains Running, Matrix Theatre

Uncle Vanya, The New American Theatre

Witch, Geffen Playhouse

Solo Performance

Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H., Center Theatre Group, Kirk Douglas Theatre

Writing

Sarah DeLappe, The Wolves, Echo Theater Company

Jen Silverman, Witch, Geffen Playhouse

Paula Vogel, Indecent, Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre

Writing, Adaptation

Lucas Hnath, Dana H., Center Theatre Group, Kirk Douglas Theatre

Mary Zimmerman, Argonautika, A Noise Within

Musical Score

Mark Heard, Pat Terry, Randy VanWarmer, Tim Alderson, Salvage, Lounge Theatre

Bill Sims Jr, August Wilson's Jitney, Center Theatre Group, Mark Taper Forum

Music Direction

Anthony Lucca, Bronco Billy - The Musical, Skylight Theatre

David O, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, South Coast Repertory

Stephan Terry, Salvage, Lounge Theatre

Choreography

Edgar Godineaux & Jared Grimes, Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole, Geffen Playhouse

Janet Roston, Bronco Billy - The Musical, Skylight Theatre

Stephanie Shroyer, Argonautika, A Noise Within

Direction

Marti Lyons, Witch, Geffen Playhouse

Stephanie Shroyer, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Antaeus Theatre Company

Jack Stehlin, Uncle Vanya, The New American Theatre

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent, Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre

Stevie Walker-Webb, Scraps, The Matrix Theatre Company

Set Design

John Lee Beatty, Key Largo, Geffen Playhouse

John Iacovelli, Two Trains Running, Matrix Theatre

Izmir Ickbal, Happy Days, Center Theatre Group, Mark Taper Forum

Frederica Nascimento, Argonautika, A Noise Within

Lighting Design

Ken Booth, Argonautika, A Noise Within

Elizabeth Harper, Mysterious Circumstances, Geffen Playhouse

Peter Kaczorowski, Key Largo, Geffen Playhouse

Jared A. Sayeg, Ragtime, Pasadena Playhouse

Costume Design

Linda Cho, Anastasia, Pantages Theatre

Jenny Foldenauer, Argonautika, A Noise Within

Danae Iris McQueen, Witch, Geffen Playhouse

Katherine O'Neill, Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole, Geffen Playhouse

Sound Design

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H., Center Theatre Group, Kirk Douglas Theatre

Jeff Gardner, Scraps, The Matrix Theatre Company

Jeff Gardner, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Antaeus Theatre Company

Robert Oriol, Argonautika, A Noise Within

CGI/Video

Jared Mezzocchi, Poor Yella Rednecks, South Coast Repertory

Yee Eun Nam, The Mother of Henry, Latino Theater Company

Aaron Rhyne, Anastasia, Pantages Theatre

Specialty

Steve Cuiffo , Illusions & Lip Sync, Dana H., Center Theatre Group, Kirk Douglas Theatre

Dillon Nelson, Puppet Design, Argonautika, A Noise Within

SPECIAL AWARDS

The Margaret Harford Award for sustained excellence in theatre will be awarded to The Fountain Theatre.

The Polly Warfield Award for an excellent season in a small to mid-size theatre will be awarded to A Noise Within.

The Ted Schmitt Award for the world premiere of an outstanding new play goes to The Mother of Henry, written by Evelina Fernández, produced by the Latino Theater Company.

The Kinetic Lighting Award for distinguished achievement in theatrical design goes to projection and set designer Hana S. Kim.

The Joel Hirschhorn Award for distinguished achievement in musical theatre goes to Celebration Theatre.

The Milton Katselas Award for distinguished achievement in direction goes to Michael Michetti.

The Gordon Davidson Award for distinguished contribution to the Los Angeles theatrical community will be presented to the Ojai Playwrights Conference.

Every effort has been made to ascertain proper credits for our nominees. We regret any errors or omissions. Any that come to our attention will be corrected on our LADCC website and (when applicable) on a recipient's award certificate.

The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle was founded in 1969. It is dedicated to excellence in theatrical criticism, and to the encouragement and improvement of theatre in Greater Los Angeles.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You