Gabrielle Bieder Reflects on Her First Time on Stage - Next on Stage

The Next on Stage competition is narrowing down and we got the chance to chat with the contestants still in the race to win the grand prize!

Gabrielle Bieder, a 2023 graduate of Northwestern University, was saved by the judges last week and continues on in our top 10!

Share a memory from seeing a show.

Watching the current Broadway Production of Jagged Little Pill was truly life changing. The passion and emotional and heartfelt journey that the cast brought to the stage resonated throughout my body. The messages about loving, learning, and life, were overwhelmingly beautiful! After the show, I was able to chat with a Northwestern alum who was in the cast. I was delighted to have the opportunity hear about her experiences with her Jagged Little Pill Family, and to learn about the journey that brought her to this stage.

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

One of the fondest memories I have of a past production is from the first ever musical that I performed in, during middle school. I played Miss Adelaide in Guys and Dolls, and as clichè as it may sound, the moment I stepped on stage for the first time is one that I will never forget. For, it was in that moment that I knew I had so much I wanted to share with the world, and theatre would be the means in which I would do so. I will forever feel lucky for that little middle school show that sparked my soul and taught me to never stop chasing my dreams.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

To me, Musical Theatre represents the embracement of the love that music and art can bring. It is an extremely healing force. I have always been deeply touched by the communion shared between actors and an audience. Every piece of musical theatre has a message, and based on one's life journey, each person will have a distinct interpretation of what they see. The lens through which we view things is simply an extension of who we are. Musical theatre acts as a catalyst for these experiences. I am also passionate about the ability that Musical theatre has to evoke social change. It is about sharing each other's hearts in a vulnerable and beautiful way.

