Gabriel De Los Santos Wants to Represent the Latinx Community with His Work - Next on Stage

Gabriel De Los Santos is singing for the Newark School of the Arts!

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Gabriel De Los Santos shares more about his charity, seeing On Your Feet on Broadway, and winning a blue ribbon at the New Jersey Teen Arts Festival!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I applied for Next on Stage because it's always been my dream to become part of the broadway family. Also, I want to continue to represent the Latinx community and I felt that Next on Stage would get me closer to my goal.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical Theatre means everything to me because it helped me crawl out of a dark moment in my life. I was at a point where I didn't want to make music anymore. When I became part of my High School's musical I regained my passion for music.

What is a fond memory you have from a past showcase?

A fond memory I have was 2 weeks before the pandemic when I won the blue ribbon at the New Jersey Teen Arts Festival. I had the opportunity to represent not only my High School's music department, but also my county. Winning the blue ribbon was a shocking moment, but it solidified that I was able to continue to pursue my dreams. Sadly, I couldn't continue in the competition because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

What charity did you pick and why?

The charity that I picked was Newark School of the Arts. I chose them because I want to help them keep their doors open so that they can continue to help other kids become the best they can be just like they helped me and believed in me since day one.

Share a memory from seeing a show!

A memory from seeing a Broadway show was when I saw On Your Feet (which I actually watched twice). It was the best experience of my life because I felt like I was part of it. The entire production was amazing! The most exciting part was when Gloria and Emilio Estefan showed up for closing night. I was shocked because I was sitting near them. It was a night I will never forget.

What have you been doing during quarantine?

During quarantine I have been making sure that my family and I are safe. I've also been taking virtual classes and singing lessons. I have also been taking the opportunity by preparing myself for the future by taking music business classes and songwriting workshops. I am also collaborating with an organization called Revolucion Latina which we help encourage others to follow their dreams and to dare to go beyond.

Give a shoutout!

I want to give a shoutout to my entire family here and in the Dominican Republic. Also my aunt and mom who have been so supportive. I also want to shoutout my vocal teacher, Kearny High School and the cities of Newark and Kearny.

