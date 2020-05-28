GYPSY, NINE, HELLO AGAIN and More Featured in BroadwayHD June Lineup

BroadwayHD today announced its upcoming June titles, which feature an exciting lineup and star studded casts, including hit comedies, original musical productions, popular theater films and more. Kicking off the month on June 1st is the feature film Gypsy, based off the hit Broadway production about the life and times of burlesque dancer Gypsy Rose Lee and her volcanic relationship with her ambitious stage mother, Mama Rose, starring Rosalind Russell, Natalie Wood and Karl Malden. The fifth episode of BBC One's hit comedy The Goes Wrong Show, based on the popular Broadway and West End production that started it all, The Play That Goes Wrong, will debut on the steaming service on June 2nd.

Debuting later in the month is Nine, a provocative musical film that follows the life of world famous film director Guido Contini as he reaches a creative and personal crisis. The film is directed by Rob Marshall and has an all-star cast including Daniel Day-Lewis, Nicole Kidman, Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz, Kate Hudson, Judi Dench and Sophia Loren. The musical film adaptation of Michael John LaChiusa's Hello Again, starring Audra McDonald, Martha Plimpton, Rumor Willis and Cheyenne Jackson will be available to stream on the platform starting June 11th, along with a digital capture of Shakespeare's classic theater production of Romeo and Juliet from Stratford Festival on June 16th, Madame Butterfly at the Royal Opera House on June 18th, Shakespeare's Timon of Athens from Stratford Festival on June 23rd and Tap World, the uplifting documentary that celebrates traditional and contemporary tap on June 25th.

"We are excited to kick off the start of summer with some amazing new additions to our platform such as Shakespeare's classic productions of Romeo and Juliet and Timon of Athens," said BroadwayHD co-founders, award-winning producers and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley. "We are also looking forward to bringing fans the next episode of The Show Goes Wrong, as we've seen a ton of excitement around that series."

See below for a full line-up of what BroadwayHD subscribers can see starting this June:

Gypsy

June 1st - Gypsy is a musical comedy-drama biopic based on the Broadway hit about the life and times of burlesque dancer Gypsy Rose Lee and her stage mother who shoved her into the spotlight, Mama Rose, starring Rosalind Russell, Natalie Wood and Karl Malden. Featuring songs by Jule Stein and Stephen Sondheim ("Everything's Coming Up Roses" and "Let Me Entertain You").

The Goes Wrong Show Harper's Locket (Episode 5)

June 2nd - The gang turn their attentions to a period romance, a classic tale of family, duty and love across the class divide. A beautiful set has been built to replicate a grand country home, soon to be rocked by a literal and metaphorical storm. Sadly, the literal storm involves a water effect that threatens to flood the set.

Nine

June 9th - Nine is a provocative musical film that follows the life of world famous film director Guido Contini as he reaches a creative and personal crisis of epic proportion, while balancing the numerous women in his life including his wife, his mistress, his film star muse, his confidant and costume designer, an American fashion journalist, the woman from his youth and his mother. This film was directed by Rob Marshall and has an ALL-STAR ACADEMY Award Winning and Nominated cast including Daniel Day-Lewis, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Marion Cotillard, Kate Hudsdon, Judi Dench, Fergie and Sophia Loren.

Hello Again

June 11th- Hello Again, directed by Tom Gustafson, centers around ten lost souls that slip in and out of one another's arms in a daisy-chained exploration of love's bittersweet embrace. The film is based on the Off-Broadway hit of the same name by Michael John LaChiusaa and stars Martha Plimpton, Audra McDonald, Cheyenne Jackson, Rumor Willis, Sam Underwood, Nolan Gerard Funk, Jenna Ushkowitz, Tyler Blackburn and more.

Romeo and Juliet

June 16th - The Stratford Festival's digital capture of Romeo and Juliet follows two families of Verona, the Montagues and the Capulets, who have long been embroiled in a bitter feud - but despite their parents' enmity, Romeo (a Montague) and Juliet (a Capulet) fall in love at first sight. The sympathetic Friar Laurence marries them in secret - then, when Romeo is banished for his part in a fatal street brawl, conceives a daring scheme to reunite them. But for these two "star-crossed lovers," love and death seem fated to entwine in a tragic embrace.

Madame Butterfly

June 18th- The digital capture of Giacomo Puccini's opera Madame Butterfly, at the Royal Opera House, tells the story of Cio-Cio-San, the young Japanese bride of dashing American officer Lieutenant Pinkerton, who finds her romantic idyll shattered when he deserts her shortly after their marriage. She lives in hope that one day he will return.

Timon of Athens

June 23rd - The Stratford Festival production centers around the wealthy nobleman, Timon, who ignores all warnings that his reckless generosity can lead only to ruin and disillusionment. Finding himself bankrupt at last, Timon seeks financial assistance from the flattering "friends" on whom he has bestowed so many extravagant gifts and such lavish hospitality. When all refuse him, he throws one last party - one that heralds a dramatic change in his attitude to the world.

Tap World

June 25- Tap World is an uplifting documentary showing how this uniquely American art form has been given an exciting resurgence through the global embrace of dancers and audiences around the world.

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musical including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, The Phantom of The Opera, The King and I, Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You