GIRLS & BOYS Announces New Performance Schedule Following Minor Injury

Following the occurrence of a minor injury during a performance of the show, a new playing schedule has been announced for Girls & Boys, the new play starring BAFTA Award winner and Academy & Tony Award nominee Carey Mulligan (Skylight, An Education), written by Dennis Kelly (Matilda The Musical, Taking Care of Baby) and directed by Olivier Award winner Lyndsey Turner (Machinal, Chimerica).

Following the play's first preview on Tuesday, June 12, performances on Wednesday, June 13 and Thursday, June 14 were cancelled.

The performances on Friday, June 15 at 8PM; Saturday, June 16 at 8PM; and Monday, June 18 at 8PM are also cancelled. Ticketholders for these performances should contact their point of purchase.

The 2PM matinee on Saturday, June 16 and the 3PM matinee on Sunday, June 17 will play as scheduled.

Nine new performances will be added to the schedule, extending Girls & Boys' run at the Minetta Lane through Sunday, July 22:

· Thursday, June 21 at 8:00PM

· Tuesday, July 17 at 8:00PM

· Wednesday, July 18 at 2:00PM and 8:00PM

· Thursday, July 19 at 8:00PM

· Friday, July 20 at 8:00PM

· Saturday, July 21 at 2:00PM and 8:00PM

· Sunday, July 22 at 3:00PM

COMPLETE UPDATED PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

· REMAINDER OF THIS WEEK: Saturday at 2PM and Sunday at 3PM. The Friday and Saturday evening performances are cancelled.

· WEEK OF JUNE 18 - JUNE 24: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8PM; Sunday at 7PM; Matinee on Saturday at 2PM. Wednesday's Friends and Family performance is at 6:45PM and is not on sale to the public. The Monday performance is cancelled.

· WEEK OF JUNE 25 - JULY 1 (WEEK OF OPENING): Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2PM and Sunday at 3PM.Opening night is now set for Wednesday, June 27.

· WEEK OF JULY 2 - JULY 8: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday and Sunday at 3PM, and Thursday and Saturday at 2PM.

· WEEKS OF JULY 9 - JULY 22: Tuesday-Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2PM and Sunday at 3PM.

Audible, Inc., the world's largest seller and producer of downloadable audiobooks and other spoken-word entertainment, produces the limited engagement at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), following its critically acclaimed world premiere earlier this spring at The Royal Court Theatre in London. Opening night at the Minetta Lane, Audible's creative home for live performances in New York, is now set for Wednesday, June 27.

Audible will also record and release Carey Mulligan's acclaimed performance as an audio play, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world. Preorders are now available at https://www.audible.com/pd/Drama-Poetry/Girls-Boys-Audiobook/B07DD2H7TD.

They met at an airport and fell for each other. But in time, they would meet their fate as it all falls apart. A pulse-pounding new play from Tony Award-winning playwright Dennis Kelly takes you on a journey that is at once provocative, gripping and gut-wrenching. Don't miss this one-woman masterpiece that the Telegraph calls "a devastating tour de force from Carey Mulligan." Time Out London cheers: "Lyndsey Turner's production is a knock-out. A Hollywood megastar holding her own in an experimental but somehow also massively crowd-pleasing solo show-this is pretty rare."

The creative team for Girls & Boys includes Es Devlin (set design), Jack Galloway (costume design), Luke Halls (video design), Oliver Fenwick (lighting design), David McSeveney (sound design), and Joseph Alford (movement).

Tickets for Girls & Boys are available through Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787, and in-person at the Minetta Lane Theatre box office (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street). For current box office hours, please visit www.minettalanenyc.com.

Each day beginning at 10:00am, a limited amount of rush tickets for Girls & Boys will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Rush tickets will be sold exclusively by TodayTix for $30. To gain access to rush tickets, ticket-buyers must download the TodayTix app and unlock the functionality by sharing on their Facebook or Twitter pages. Tickets will be available for pick up at the Minetta Lane Theatre box office. Mobile rush concludes when inventory has sold out or two hours before the performance.

Audible listeners have exclusive access to discounted $69 tickets for this production of Girls & Boys. Offer code and offer details are available on www.audible.com/theater.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

