Fundraiser Launched to Help Christine Pedi Save Her Vision

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A fundraiser has launched to help Christine Pedi raise money for a procedure to help stabilize her vision, which she has been steadily losing over the past decade.

While she is technically deemed "legally blind", Pedi states, "I still have some small patches of very clear vision in my remaining good eye but we’ve not been able to stabilize my vision, which is a major goal of mine."

There is an opportunity for Pedi to visit the Mayo Clinic where, through their integrative approach to healthcare, they may be able to stabilize her vision. However, Pedi's health insurance is not valid out of New York State and she is unable to cover the costs out of pocket, which equate to approximately $20,000.

Pedi also vowed that, if any funds are left over, she will donate them back to Broadway Cares and The Entertainment Community Fund.

To learn more about the fundraiser or to make a donation, click here.

About Christine Pedi

Christine the “Lady of 1000 Voices" first discovered her talent for multiple personalities (Merman, Angela Lansbury, Bernadette Peters, etc) through her long association with the legendary off-Broadway revue FORBIDDEN BROADWAY, having performed in companies all over the world including Londons West End, Japan, Los Angeles, NYC, Singapore, and Detroit. She received a Drama Desk nomination for her work in FORBIDDEN HOLLYWOOD (Liza, Rosie Perez, Judi Dench, Sharon Stone etc) as well as an LA Ovation and NAACP Award.

She also brought her collection of Divas to off B'ways long running NEWSICAL the Musical and recently starred in and co-produced SPAMILTON: An American Parody written by Forbidden Broadways creator Gerard Allessandrini.

On Broadway she played Mama Morton in the 2nd longest running musical of all time CHICAGO (THE longest running AMERICAN musical BTW.) Her Broadway debut was in LITTLE ME with Martin Short & Faith Prince, directed by Rob Marshall and she played several peculiar callers (again with the voices) opposite Liev Schreiber (well not opposite ... she was in the basement of the Longacre Theatre talking into a microphone while he was acting and smoking on stage but it was dynamic) in Eric Bogosians TALK RADIO directed by Robert Falls.

Speaking of radio she is the daily host of SIRIUS XM RADIOS On Broadway channel playing music of the stage & screen and interviewing Show Biz legends (Mon-Fri 9am-3pm ch 72) On Saturday she and the "aMAHzing" Seth Rudetsky co-host the DUELING DIVAS. Fans of Howard Stern can hear her provide the occasional celebrity voice on his Sirius morning show.

Off Broadway she played the title role in MISS ABIGAILS GUIDE TO DATING MATING AND MARRIAGE and A BROADWAY DIVA CHRISTMAS. At The York Theatre she performed in JERRYS GIRLS and had the coveted (yes COVETED!) Joann Worley track in THE MAD SHOW as well as the Lanie Kazan role in MY FAVORITE YEAR. She's appeared in many incarnations of THE A TRAIN PLAYS, THE 24 HOUR PLAYS and many glorious PROJECT SHAWS.

Her cabaret show GREAT DAMES has won the New York Bistro & Nitelife Awards and has played NYC, Los Angeles, London, South Africa & beyond. THERE’S NO BIZNESS LIKE SNOW BIZNESS her holiday show has been a seasonal staple in NYC since 2008. She’s performed in that “cutie patootie” John McD’s Cabaret Corner on the Rosie O’Donnell Show and sung in many major NYC venues & cruiseships including Birdland, Feinsteins/54 Below, The Iridium, The Metropolitan Room, The Algonquin, The Laurie Beechman, Avery Fisher Hall, Don’t Tell Mamas...and the QE2...AND she's performed for President & Mrs Clinton (playing a singing HIllary!)

Fans of THE SOPRANOS may recognize her as Mrs Bobby Baccala. She has many popular comic videos on Youtube including some posted by drunk fans filming with iPhones on nights that she wasn’t “camera ready” but she forgives them because it’s all about the looooooooove... and the musical comedy. dammit. Here SHIT LIZA SAYS videos are widely popular.