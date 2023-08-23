Full Cast and Route Revealed for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL North American Tour

The full route and cast has been revealed for the PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL North American Tour launching this September in Utica, NY at The Stanley Theatre before continuing on to play 40+ cities across North America. The full tour route can be found at PrettyWomanTheMusical.com.

Leading the tour as Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis are Ellie Baker and Chase Wolfe. Joining them are Rae Davenport as Kit De Luca, Adam du Plessis as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson, and Liam Searcy as Philip Stuckey.

Rounding out the company in alphabetical order are Matthew Blum, Brianna Clark, Kerry D’Jovanni, Vincent DiPeri, Lauren Esser, Charlie Fusari, Steven Gagliano, Justin Glass, Christian Maxwell Henry, Alexandra Kinsley, Joshua Kring, Bethany McDonald, Robert Miller, Hank Santos, Taylor M. Sheppard, Devyn Trondson, Elana Valastro, Sarah Wang, and Channing Weir.

Music Director Shane Ffrench leads a band that includes Mary Grace Ellerbee (keyboards), Nick Greathouse (guitar), Matt Wolfe (guitar), Evan Zegiel (bass) and Joel Anderson (drums).

Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway, with direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award®-winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), original music and lyrics by Grammy®-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has original scenic design by David Rockwell, tour scenic design by Christine Peters, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired the iconic movie. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ended its 13-month run at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway on August 18, 2019. The musical began performances in Hamburg, Germany on September 24, 2019, and opened in London’s West End in February 2020 before COVID-19 shuttered theaters around the world. The London production reopened July 8, 2021 to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in the West End.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Crossroads Live North America and is booked by The Booking Group (www.thebookinggroup.com).

Atlantic Records’ PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is available on all DSP’s and on Vinyl and CD in stores nationwide.