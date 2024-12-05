Full Cast Set for PARADE National Tour Starring Max Chernin & Talia Suskauer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The full cast has been set for the National Tour of Parade. The tour will feature seven members of the Broadway revival company.

Joining previously announced Max Chernin (Broadway Revival of Parade) and Talia Suskauer who will play Leo and Lucille Frank will be Griffin Binnicker, Evan Harrington, Ramone Nelson, Jack Roden, Andrew Samonsky, Chris Shyer, Michael Tacconi, Alison Ewing, Olivia Goosman, Jenny Hickman, Oluchi Nwaokorie, Robert Knight, Prentiss E. Mouton (Broadway Revival of Parade), Danielle Lee Greaves (Broadway Revival of Parade), Ben Cherington, Emily Rose DeMartino (Broadway Revival of Parade), Bailee Endebrock (Broadway Revival of Parade), Caroline Fairweather (Broadway Revival of

Parade), Trevor James, Sophia Manicone (Broadway Revival of Parade), Trista Moldovan, Ethan Riordan, Brian Vaughn and Jason Simon. William Bishop, Jerquintez A. Gipson, Brianna Javis, Benjamin Magnuson, Jodi Snyder, Eden Witvoet and Jake Ziman will be the swings.

As previously announced, the production will run technical rehearsals and have its first public performances at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady from January 11-17, 2025, followed by its official tour premiere at Hennepin Art’s historic Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis from January 21-26, 2025.

The 32-week National Tour of Parade will then play Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City (January 21 – February 2, 2025), Playhouse Square in Cleveland (February 4-23, 2025), Fisher Theatre in Detroit (February 25 – March 9, 2025), the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston (March 11-23, 2025), the Belk Theater in Charlotte (March 25-30, 2025), the Fox Theatre in Atlanta (April 1-6, 2025), The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle (April 16 – May 4, 2025), Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center in

Sacramento (May 6-11, 2025), the Curran Theatre in San Francisco (May 13 – June 8, 2025), The Smith Center in Las Vegas (June 10-15), the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles (June 17 – July 12, 2025), The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts in Houston (July 15-20, 2025), Des Moines Civic Center in Des Moines (July 29 – August 3, 2025), CIBC Theatre in Chicago (August 5 – 17, 2025) and The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC (August 19 – September 7, 2025).

Parade is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful,

Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.