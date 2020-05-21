Free Virtual Mentorship Program, Auditions, Full & Part-Time Jobs in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds 5/21

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 5/21/2020. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Classes / Instruction: Off The Lane - Free Virtual NYC Mentorship Program

Off The Lane is excited to announce its new digital mentorship program designed to give artists everywhere a glimpse of life in the big apple. Based in New York City, the organization pairs trained mentors with soon to be, or recent college graduates, looking to take the next step in making their dreams come true. The Mentorship Program is entirely free and connects dedicated working professionals in the artistic community with students from across the country. In a 30 minute digital session ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Part and Full Time Babysitters Needed!

Chicago Super Sitters is HIRING and looking for awesome sitters to add to our roster! We love actors and performers - they make incredible babysitters and we're looking for mature and profiessional candidates, of any and all backgrounds and gender identities, with a genuine love of working with kids! The world of performing has been turned upside down by Covid-19. While taking to the stage isn't an option right now, you don't have to let your creativity, energy, and well honed skills go to w... (more)

Classes / Instruction: A.C.T. San Francisco Semester | 15-week Actor Training

A.C.T. San Francisco Semester | Fall Semester 2020 | August 31-December 11. A.C.T.'s San Francisco Semester is the 15-week actor training program at the Tony Award-winning American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. Uniquely San Francisco, Uniquely A.C.T. This immersive and extensive experience combines internationally recognized professional actor training from one of Hollywood Reporter's top 25 graduate schools for acting, with space and opportunity to refine your artistic identity. ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Controller

About The Shed The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed to ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Equity & Non-Equity Video Submissions for Theater UnCorked's Fall production of Blood Brothers

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions and the health and safety of our production team and actors, Theater UnCorked is now accepting Video Submissions from eligible performers for our 3rd Season opening production of Willy Russell's "BLOOD BROTHERS". Audition and Submission Information: (More details www.theateruncorked.com) -Directed and Choreographed by Brad Foster Reinking and Musical Direction by Gina Naggar -Contract: Equity Guest Artist, Non-Union (Production Stipend) -Rehearsa... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Equity Video Submissions for BLOOD BROTHERS

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions and the health and safety of our production team and actors, Theater UnCorked is now accepting Video Submissions from eligible performers for our 3rd Season opening production of Willy Russell's "BLOOD BROTHERS" -Directed and Choreographed by Brad Foster Reinking and Musical Direction by Gina Naggar -Contract: Equity Guest Artist, Non-Union (Production Stipend) -Rehearsals begin in September 2020, First Date TBD. -Show rehearses in Acton and Sudbu... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Stage Manager Needed for Original Musical!

Stage Manager Needed! Some Holiday, an original musical by Marina Altschiller and Justin Scarelli, is seeking a Stage Manager for a production at the Hatbox Theatre in Concord, NH this summer. The show was first mounted in November 2019 and this will be its second run. Ideal candidate will be in the Seacoast NH area for rehearsals and able to commute to Concord for tech week and performances. REHEARSALS: -Virtual rehearsals beginning in May -Available for in person rehearsal (which will b... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: 2020/2021 Staff Openings

Theatre 121 is now hiring artistic directors, technical coordinators, and production coordinators for our 2020/2021 season for the following productions: Fall 2020: BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Winter 2020: ELF THE MUSICAL Winter/Spring 2021: NOISES OFF Spring 2021: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Summer 2021: URINETOWN All positions will be paid a stipend after the final performance. If interested, please email your resume to Shannon Day at shannond.theatre121@gmail.com. Please note in the subject li... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Anti-Anxiety Toolkit class - ONLINE ACTING CLASSES with the Michelle Danner Acting Studio

We are pleased to offer our live Online interactive acting classes. Experience real time live interaction with your instructor and your classmates. The Ultimate Anti-Anxiety Toolkit class for actor-ONLINE INTERACTIVE CLASSES Learn how to treat and overcome anxiety. Experience proven tools and techniques to rewire the brain so that a new normal can be achieved. We will address the cognitive, emotional/biochemical, structural and energetic aspects of anxiety for immediate and long-term relief... (more)

Classes / Instruction: ACTING & IMPROVISATION INTERACTIVE ONLINE CLASSES FOR CHILDREN & TEENS

We are pleased to offer our New online interactive live acting classes for teens and kids. Experience real time live interaction with your instructor and your classmates. Keep your children & teens active while they participate in exciting & engaging real time live online acting classes with their coach and classmates. *Acting & Improvisation - *Singing & musical theater- *Create your own YouTube channel-content creation- *The Ultimate Anti-Anxiety Toolkit class for Teens & adults C... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Studio A.C.T. | ONLINE Acting, On-Camera Technique, Voice Building, and more!

Studio A.C.T. | Summer Session 2020: June 8-August 9 | NEW ONLINE CLASSES! Studio A.C.T. is the part-time acting school at the Tony Award-winning American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. We offer exciting, rewarding classes for adults (ages 19+) of all backgrounds and levels of experience in Acting, Audition, Voice, On-Camera Technique, Movement, and much more! Our 4-week and 8-week courses earn college credit and are scheduled for nights and weekends to accommodate work and home commi... (more)

Classes / Instruction: ONLINE ACTING CLASSES with the Michelle Danner Acting Studio

We are pleased to offer our live Online interactive acting classes at a reduced rate valid through May 15. Please let us know if you have any questions. Experience real-time live interaction with your instructor and your classmates. ACTING TECHNIQUES INTERACTIVE ONLINE CLASSES- WORK ON FILM AND TV AUDITIONS & PREPARE TO WORK IN THE INDUSTRY Gain confidence in front of the camera and build all the skills you need to launch your acting career. Learn to make powerful acting choices, listenin... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: CURTAINS (Virtual Audition

LIEUTENANT FRANK CIOFFI: Local Boston detective who is also a musical theatre aficionado. Aside from being exceptionally good at his job, he has also aspired to be a musical theatre performer his entire life. He falls in love with Niki. The actor playing this role MUST be willing to work hard on a Boston accent and must be dedicated to memorizing over 250 lines in addition to the songs and dances. Niki Harris: Pretty, naive ingénue. Niki is a chorus girl/understudy in the chorus of the sho... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Music Theatre of CT holds online masterclasses featuring some of the best theatre professionals in the business.

NORWALK, CT- Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC), currently in its 33rd season, announces the VIRTUAL PROFESSIONAL MASTERCLASS SERIES beginning on April 11 and continuing on April 18 and 25. Led by industry professionals and experts in their fields, the series of three masterclasses targets high school, college and young professionals and offers vital information, one-on-one coaching and consultations with industry leaders in the college audition and selection process, crucial branding and marke... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Auditions: World Record Theatre Marathon

Cue Zero Theatre Company announces video/online auditions for their World Record Breaking Theatre Marathon. Cue Zero is looking for 20 of New Hampshire's most versatile and energetic performers to help them set the Guinness Book of World Records' officially recognized record for "Longest marathon theatre performance" by having something on-stage for 80 consecutive hours at the Derry Opera House from August 6th-9th. CZT is asking for the following from actors wishing to be considered for the p... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Broadway From Home

Perform LIVE with Broadway actors and other young performers all around the world! Broadway from Home lets actors ages 8-18 work with Broadway performers and coaches on acting, singing, and dancing through a secure video platform. Join other young performers across the globe with group warm-ups, theater games, and Q&A sessions with a Broadway actors. From there, with your pre-assigned scenes from popular Broadway show, you'll join your fellow scene partners in small groups led by your own pro... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Director

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY General Directora?? Fort Worth Opera Fort Worth Opera Association, Inc. (dba Fort Worth Opera) seeks applications for the position of General Director from individuals with senior experience in opera company administration, nonprofit management, and/or fundraising. We seek a visionary leader who will set an ambitious course for Fort Worth Opera to grow its impact in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and throughout the opera world. THE COMPANY: Mission: "To educate... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Looking for New Monologues? Personalized Monologue Selection and Virtual Coaching

Looking for a new monologue? Preparing for college auditions? Want a virtual coaching session to make your "go to monologue" fresh again? Monologue selection and preparation can be difficult. However, I am here to help! I have been coaching monologues for 5 years in Chicago and NYC, and in that time I have collected a monologue database of hundreds of monologues. Together, we will get you audition ready! I am NOT a big, impersonal business. I do NOT follow a "one size fits all" a... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Choreographer/ Head Teacher for Children's Performing Arts Program

Choreographer/Head Teacher: Seeking an energetic and creative choreographer and teacher who can create age-appropriate dances for children ages 3-13. Must be open-minded and great with children. This is a collaborative position, as you will be working with multiple teachers for each class. Duties include: During the semester: Choreographing 4-5 musical numbers per class, teaching choreo to children ages 3-13, collaborating with co-workers to create an appropriately themed show, leadin... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Children's Set Designer/ Arts & Crafts Head Teacher

Children's Set Designer/Arts & Crafts Head Teacher Seeking an imaginative and collaborative individual who is great with children and interested in supervising and teaching art to children ages 3-8. Must be open-minded, self-motivated, organized, and creative. You will be working with other teachers to create set pieces, costume pieces, and crafts with found items and art projects by the children. Duties include: Working with other teachers to create an age-appropriate and themed curri... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Public Relations Manager

REPORTS TO: Marketing Director GENERAL SUMMARY: Responsible for the public relations and publicity needs of Asolo Repertory Theatre including all productions, events and fundraising activities, playing a key role in the promotion of Asolo Rep's mission and overall brand. Create and maintain favorable public image of the entire organization through preparation and distribution of information to newspapers, periodicals, television, radio and other forms of media. POSITIONS SUPERVISED: No di... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Internships

The Arkansas Arts Center Children's Theatre offers a limited number of paid, season long internships to those who wish to work with its performance and production staff in an education program designed to prepare them to enter the professional theatre field. Students who have secured a degree in theatre, graduates, or other professionals actively pursuing careers in professional theatre are eligible to apply. The Arkansas Arts Center Theatre interns should be self-confident, have a strong wor... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Internships

Get experience with us. Dallas Children's Theater often uses qualified college undergraduate or graduate students of the performing arts, arts education or arts administration to work in full- or part-time internships. Internships are customized for each participant and may include a combination of duties. A stipend is sometimes offered based upon the type of internship. Housing is not provided. Reliable transportation is required. Dallas Children's Theater will work with colleges or universi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Visitor Experience Associate (Part Time)

About The Shed The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed to... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Department Assistant

The Public Theater is seeking a Development Department Assistant to provide overall administrative and operational support to the organization's fast-paced development office. This is great opportunity for an individual to gain insights and experience with all sides of Development. Working closely with the leadership team on the day to day operations of a dynamic 30+ person fundraising team. Responsibilities related to Director of Development • Manage the Director of Development's calend... (more)

