Apr. 30, 2019  

Francesca Harper Project Closes Pentacle/The Rubin Series May 8

The Pentacle/Rubin Museum Dance Series Concludes With May 8th Performances Of THE FRANCESCA HARPER PROJECT

Wednesday May 8th 3 20-minute performances: 6 PM; 6:45 PM; 7:30 PM The Rubin Museum of Art, 150 West 17th Street Performance is free with $19 admission to the Museum Reservations/information: 212.620.5000 or http://rubinmuseum.org/events

The Pentacle/Rubin Museum of Art dance series concludes its second successful year with May 8th performances by THE Francesca Harper PROJECT. All participating companies have performed in various spaces in the Museum and created their works especially for those spaces.

Ms. Harper will present her new dance/theater "Unapologetic Body Work in Progress Showing." Harper here delves deeply into identity, loss and rebirth, centering around the choreographer's parent's relationship and her own grappling with the remnants of divorce. How do we heal a broken foundation, she asks?

The 2019 season has featured ZviDance, Davalois Fearon Dance, Antonio Ramos & The Gangbangers, and Ms. Harper.



