First Wave of Tickets to HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Sold Out Before You Could Say 'Quidditch'

Click Here for More Articles on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts I & II

The team behind HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD has said "finite Incantatem" for now, after a sold-out first wave of tickets to the Broadway production.

The show's website posted the following announcement:

"Thank you to all who participated in the very first ticket release for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway. Tickets went on sale today, October 18, via Ticketmaster Verified Fan to those who previously registered for ticket access and were randomly selected to receive an access code. While all tickets for the initial release have now been sold, there will be additional opportunities to purchase tickets before previews begin in March. Please be sure to sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates and alerts on future ticket releases. We'll be in touch soon!"

Many Broadway and Harry Potter fans took to social media to celebrate being the "chosen ones" who managed to snag something tickets to the show today - check out our roundup HERE!

Visit www.HarryPotterThePlay.com for more information and sign up for the mailing list to stay up to date with future ticket releases and the latest news and updates.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London where it continues to play to sold out houses.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has won 22 major theatre awards in the UK and is the most awarded production in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards earlier this year including Best New Play and Best Director.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Seven members of the award-winning Original West End Company will reunite on stage for the Broadway premiere: Jamie Parker (Harry Potter), Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger) and Paul Thornley (Ron Weasley) with Poppy Miller (Ginny Potter), Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter), Alex Price (Draco Malfoy) and Anthony Boyle (Scorpius Malfoy). They will be joined by David Abeles, Brian Abraham, Shirine Babb, Jess Barbagallo, Stephen Bradbury, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Joshua De Jesus, Jessie Fisher, Richard Gallagher, Susan Heyward, Geraldine Hughes, Edward James Hyland, Byron Jennings, Katie Kreisler, Joey Labrasca, Andrew Long, Kathryn Meisle, Angela Reed, Dave Register, Adeola Role, James Romney, Malika Samuel, ALanna Saunders, David St. Louis, Stuart Ward, Madeline Weinstein, Alex Weisman and Benjamin Wheelwright playing a variety of characters. The cast will also include four children who will alternate two roles.

Mr. Parker, Ms. Dumezweni, Mr. Thornley, Ms. Miller, Mr. Clemmett, Mr. Price and Mr. Boyleare appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance to this production.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA. UK Casting by Julia Horan, CDG.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Related Articles