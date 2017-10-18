Mischief Managed! These Harry Potter Fans Got CURSED CHILD Tickets Today!

Broadway and Harry Potter fans took to social media to celebrate being the "chosen ones" who managed to snag somthing more coveted than the house cup... Ticket to HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway via the Ticketmaster Verified Fans process!

The production had announced that all those who registered for the Verified Fan process and are identified as genuine ticket buyers, not bots or scalpers, will be equally eligible to receive an access code. The selection process was randomized to ensure access to tickets is as fair as possible and is in no way influenced by a patron's Ticketmaster purchase history. Those who received an Access Code will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on a first-come, first-served basis on Wednesday, October 18.

The production has stated that "With this specific ticketing process, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Ticketmaster are committed to providing the best possible buying experience."

Tickets went on sale to those with access codes on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 11:00 AM ET. The sales process is ongoing.

The show took to Twitter to share a ticketing update for best availability:

Best availability for lower price tix is currently for performances prior to 4/25 & midweek performances from Sept onwards. #CursedChildNYC - Cursed Child NYC (@HPPlayNYC) October 18, 2017

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings, or each part can be seen separately.

Visit www.HarryPotterThePlay.com for more information and sign up for the mailing list to stay up to date with future ticket releases and the latest news and updates.

Y'all I'm seeing Harry Potter and the cursed child. pic.twitter.com/iRnXZZvfke — ???? (@pennkater) October 18, 2017

I’m going to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway ?????????????????https://t.co/KrtqwG2g8E@jk_rowling @HPPlayNYC #CursedChildNYC — Lore (@medicenlore) October 18, 2017

YAY! Just bought my HP and the cursed child tickets!!! So excited! pic.twitter.com/glb8uder5i — Christopher Lee (@cal6710) October 18, 2017

We finally have tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. After no luck in the UK we're off to @HPPlayNYC — Geoff Ambler (@Gambler1967) October 18, 2017

Got tickets to see the cursed child AND they are orchestra seats?!? Excited is an understatement. pic.twitter.com/BeB5TQSt3v — Kate ?? (@katespecht9) October 18, 2017

Guess who is going to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/D4zlcPw53z — Kristen Beatty (@Kbskate) October 18, 2017

SEEING CURSED CHILD IN APRIL pic.twitter.com/01u86x1VRf — Candice (@CandiceHere_) October 18, 2017

Meanwhile some fans were still stuck in 2016... All my friends posting about getting there Cursed Child tickets and I’m still sitting here like pic.twitter.com/8UfRW68bs4 — Dan Kahn (@dannykahn4) October 18, 2017



