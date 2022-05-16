First Preview of SNOW IN MIDSUMMER Postponed at CSC

Classic Stage Company announced today the first preview performance of Snow in Midsummer on Thursday, May 19 has been postponed due to technical difficulties. The show will now begin previews on Friday, May 20. Ticketholders should contact their point of purchase for all refunds/exchanges or email boxoffice@classicstage.org for assistance.

Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig's Snow in Midsummer is a thrilling murder mystery adapted from the classical Chinese drama The Injustice to Dou Yi That Moved Heaven and Earth by Guan Hanqing. When a wealthy businesswoman takes ownership of a factory in a remote drought-devastated town, she learns of a curse placed on the town by a woman executed for a crime she did not commit. Weaving together parallel stories in a community torn apart by injustice and ecological disaster, Snow in Midsummer is a spellbinding ghost story that explores the weight of generational trauma and restorative justice.

Snow in Midsummer was first presented by the Royal Shakespeare Company at the Swan Theatre, February 23, 2017. The U.S. premiere was produced by Oregon Shakespeare Festival, August 2018.

The cast of Snow in Midsummer will include Tommy Bo (Boogie, "FBI: Most Wanted"), Wai Ching Ho (Turning Red, Endlings), Paul Juhn (NAATCO's Henry VI, the Good Person of Szechwan), Kenneth Lee (The Machine, "Search Party"), Julian Leong (Here Lies Love, The Qualms), Dorcas Leung (Miss Saigon, Hamilton), Teresa Avia Lim (Junk, The Alchemist), Fin Moulding (Miss Saigon), Alex Vinh (Kimberly Akimbo, "WeCrashed") and John Yi (Soft Power, KPOP).

The creative team will include dots (Scenic Design), Johanna Pan (Costume Design), Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (Lighting Design), Fan Zhang (Sound Design), Brittany Hartman (Hair and Makeup Design), Sunny Min-Sook Hitt (Movement Director), Judi Lewis Ockler (Fight and Intimacy Director), Caitlin Murphy (Prop Supervisor), The Telsey Office, Karyn Casl (Casting), Jonathan Castanien (Production Stage Manager), Christian Rodriguez (Assistant Stage Manager.)

CSC memberships are available, starting at $25, and include access to purchase discounted tickets to all CSC productions. Single tickets for Snow in Midsummer start at $70, and are now on sale at classicstage.org.

ABOUT CLASSIC STAGE COMPANY



Classic Stage Company (CSC) challenges the traditional perception of classic work by exploring and reimagining great stories across the world's repertoire that illuminate our common humanity. As a home for the classics, CSC collaborates with artists to produce work that is inclusive, relevant, and accessible. CSC believes that theater can both reflect and improve society by reaching across cultural divides in order to foster shared empathy and understanding.

In 1967, director Christopher Martin founded CSC Repertory in a 100-seat theater at Rutgers Presbyterian Church on West 73rd Street. Following short stints in small spaces, CSC grew to the point where it needed a permanent home. In 1973, the theater moved to its present premises on 13th Street, an intimate space that was formerly an East Village carriage house.

In the 55 years since, CSC has become a leading Off-Broadway theater that is a home for new and established artists, as well as audiences seeking epic stories intimately told. Productions have been cited by all major Off-Broadway theater awards including the Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work.