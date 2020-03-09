Photo Flash: First Look at Rob McClure in Full Costume for MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Broadway!
Previews begin tonight at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre for Mrs. Doubtfire, where it is set to open on Sunday, April 5. What will the show's leading man look like in costume? Check out a first look at the cast below!
Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new persona begins to take on a life of her own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the next big musical comedy for families-of all kinds.
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
Avery Sell, Jake Ryan Flynn, Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese and Analise Scarpaci
Rob McClure
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Presley Ryan has announced her final day at Beetlejuice on Broadway will be Sunday, March 29. Ryan made the announcement on her Instagram, where she a... (read more)
Playwright Mart Crowley, Best Known For THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Has Died at 84
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright Mart Crowley, best known for writing the play The Boys in the Band, has passed away. He was 84.... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Four Original MEAN GIRLS Cast Members Say Goodbye to North Shore High
North Shore High School is getting ready to welcome a new class of students! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, four original company members of Me... (read more)
EMOJILAND Superfan Saves the Day with BroadwayCon Cosplay!
It was cosplay to the rescue tonight at Emojiland the Musical as one of the show's superfans saved the day with her BroadwayCon enesemble!... (read more)
MRS. DOUBTFIRE Announces Digital Rush Policy
Mrs. Doubtfire has announced a digital rush ticket policy for the Broadway production, which begins performances Monday, March 9 in advance of an offi... (read more)
Photo Flash: See Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts, Jessie Mueller and the Cast of THE MINUTES on Broadway
The Minutes by Tracy Letts, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, began performances Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Cort Theatre on Broadway, and officially... (read more)