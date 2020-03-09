Photo Flash: First Look at Rob McClure in Full Costume for MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Broadway!

Previews begin tonight at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre for Mrs. Doubtfire, where it is set to open on Sunday, April 5. What will the show's leading man look like in costume? Check out a first look at the cast below!

Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new persona begins to take on a life of her own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the next big musical comedy for families-of all kinds.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Avery Sell, Jake Ryan Flynn, Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese and Analise Scarpaci

Rob McClure





