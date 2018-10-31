First Listen/Sneak Peek of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Track 'Godric's Hollow'

"Godric's Hollow," a never-before-heard track from The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, an album of music by Imogen Heap from the internationally acclaimed stage production, makes its premiere today - Listen here. In honor of this magical day, also making its debut is a new clip featuring never-before-seen footage from the play - watch below!

Written, composed, performed and recorded by Grammy and Ivor Novello Award-winner Imogen Heap, The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is set for release this Friday, November 2 via Sony Music Masterworks - Preorder here. It is presented as four contemporary musical suites, each showcasing one of the play's theatrical acts. This unique new album format from Imogen Heap chronologically features the music heard in the stage production, further reworked to transport listeners on a sonic journey through the world of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

