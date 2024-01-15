Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners!

Check out the full list of winners from the 75th Emmy Awards,
Elton John, Jennifer Coolidge, RuPaul, and more took home Emmys tonight.
The awards show was broadcast from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles. It is now available to stream on Hulu.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler reprised their Weekend Update roles to present the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category. Watch their Tony Awards joke while announcing the nominees here.
Elton John reached EGOT status while receiving the Emmy for Variety Special (Live) for "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium."
Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actor Anthony Anderson hosted the ceremony, with presenters including Quinta Brunson, Stephen Colbert, Dame Joan Collins, Jodie Foster, Taraji P. Henson, Pedro Pascal, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Holland Taylor, and Hannah Waddingham.
Check out the full list of winners below!
Note: Winners marked as **WINNER**
"Andor"
"Better Call Saul"
"The Crown"
"House of the Dragon"
"The Last of Us"
"Succession" **WINNER**
"The White Lotus"
"Yellowjackets"
"Abbott Elementary"
"Barry"
"The Bear" **WINNER**
"Jury Duty"
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"Ted Lasso"
"Wednesday"
"Beef" **WINNER**
"Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
"Daisy Jones & the Six"
"Fleishman Is in Trouble"
"Obi-Wan Kenobi"
"75th Annual Tony Awards"
"The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna"
"Chris Rock: Selective Outrage"
"Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium" **WINNER**
"The Oscars"
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession **WINNER**
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession **WINNER**
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Mcfadyen, Succession **WINNER**
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus **WINNER**
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear **WINNER**
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary **WINNER**
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear **WINNER**
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear **WINNER**
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef **WINNER**
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Ali Wong, Beef **WINNER**
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird **WINNER**
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story **WINNER**
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
"Rix Road"— Benjamin Caron, Andor
"The Prick"— Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters
"America Decides"— Andrij Parekh, Succession
"Connor’s Wedding"— Mark Mylod, Succession **WINNER**
"Living+"— Lorene Scafaria, Succession
"Long, Long Time"— Peter Hoar, The Last of Us
"Arrivederci"— Mike White, The White Lotus
"Figures of Light"— Lee Sung Jin, Beef **WINNER**
"The Great Fabricator"— Jake Schreier, Beef
"Bad Meat"— Carl Franklin, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
"Silenced"— Paris Barclay, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
"Me-Time"— Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
"Wow" – Bill Hader, Barry
"Review" – Christopher Storer, The Bear **WINNER**
"For Minutes" – Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
"Don't Touch My Hair" – Mary Lou Belli, The Ms Pat Show
"So Long, Farewell" – Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso
"Wednesday's Child Is Full Of Woe" – Tim Burton, Wednesday
"Wow"— Bill Hader, Barry
"Ineffective Assistance"— Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty
"I Know Who Did It"— John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building
"So Long, Farewell"— Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
"System"— Christopher Storer, The Bear **WINNER**
"Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play"— Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two
"One Way Out"— Beau Willimon, Andor
"The Prick"— Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters
"Point and Shoot"— Gordon Smith, Better Caul Saul
"Saul Gone"— Peter Gould, Better Call Saul
"Connor’s Wedding"— Jesse Armstrong, Succession **WINNER**
"Long, Long Time"— Craig Mazin, The Last of Us
"Arrivederci"— Mike White, The White Lotus
"The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain"— Lee Sung Jin, Beef **WINNER**
Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
"Me-Time"— Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
"Stung"— Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm
Al Yankovic and Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"
"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" **WINNER**
"Late Night With Seth Meyers"
"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
"Saturday Night Live"
"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" **WINNER**
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
"Late Night With Seth Meyers"
"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
"The Problem With Jon Stewart"
"The Amazing Race"
"RuPaul’s Drag Race" **WINNER**
"Survivor"
"Top Chef"
"The Voice"
"A Black Lady Sketch Show"
"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" **WINNER**
"Saturday Night Live"
