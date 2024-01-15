Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners!

Elton John, Jennifer Coolidge, RuPaul, and more took home Emmys tonight.

The awards show was broadcast from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles. It is now available to stream on Hulu.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler reprised their Weekend Update roles to present the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category. Watch their Tony Awards joke while announcing the nominees here.

Elton John reached EGOT status while receiving the Emmy for Variety Special (Live) for "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium."

Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actor Anthony Anderson hosted the ceremony, with presenters including Quinta Brunson, Stephen Colbert, Dame Joan Collins, Jodie Foster, Taraji P. Henson, Pedro Pascal, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Holland Taylor, and Hannah Waddingham.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Note: Winners marked as **WINNER**

The 75th Primetime Emmy Award Winners

Drama Series

"Andor"

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"House of the Dragon"

"The Last of Us"

"Succession" **WINNER**

"The White Lotus"

"Yellowjackets"

Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"The Bear" **WINNER**

"Jury Duty"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

"Wednesday"

Limited Series

"Beef" **WINNER**

"Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

"Daisy Jones & the Six"

"Fleishman Is in Trouble"

"Obi-Wan Kenobi"

Variety Special (Live)

"75th Annual Tony Awards"

"The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna"

"Chris Rock: Selective Outrage"

"Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium" **WINNER**

"The Oscars"

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession **WINNER**

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession **WINNER**

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Mcfadyen, Succession **WINNER**

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus **WINNER**

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear **WINNER**

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary **WINNER**

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear **WINNER**

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear **WINNER**

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Lead Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef **WINNER**

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Ali Wong, Beef **WINNER**

Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird **WINNER**

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Supporting Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story **WINNER**

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Directing for a Drama Series

"Rix Road"— Benjamin Caron, Andor

"The Prick"— Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters

"America Decides"— Andrij Parekh, Succession

"Connor’s Wedding"— Mark Mylod, Succession **WINNER**

"Living+"— Lorene Scafaria, Succession

"Long, Long Time"— Peter Hoar, The Last of Us

"Arrivederci"— Mike White, The White Lotus

Directing for a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

"Figures of Light"— Lee Sung Jin, Beef **WINNER**

"The Great Fabricator"— Jake Schreier, Beef

"Bad Meat"— Carl Franklin, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

"Silenced"— Paris Barclay, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

"Me-Time"— Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

Directing for a comedy series

"Wow" – Bill Hader, Barry

"Review" – Christopher Storer, The Bear **WINNER**

"For Minutes" – Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

"Don't Touch My Hair" – Mary Lou Belli, The Ms Pat Show

"So Long, Farewell" – Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso

"Wednesday's Child Is Full Of Woe" – Tim Burton, Wednesday

Writing for a Comedy Series

"Wow"— Bill Hader, Barry

"Ineffective Assistance"— Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty

"I Know Who Did It"— John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building

"So Long, Farewell"— Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

"System"— Christopher Storer, The Bear **WINNER**

"Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play"— Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two

Writing for a Drama Series

"One Way Out"— Beau Willimon, Andor

"The Prick"— Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters

"Point and Shoot"— Gordon Smith, Better Caul Saul

"Saul Gone"— Peter Gould, Better Call Saul

"Connor’s Wedding"— Jesse Armstrong, Succession **WINNER**

"Long, Long Time"— Craig Mazin, The Last of Us

"Arrivederci"— Mike White, The White Lotus

Writing for a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

"The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain"— Lee Sung Jin, Beef **WINNER**

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

"Me-Time"— Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

"Stung"— Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm

Al Yankovic and Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Writing For a Variety Series

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" **WINNER**

"Late Night With Seth Meyers"

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

"Saturday Night Live"

Variety Talk Series

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" **WINNER**

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Late Night With Seth Meyers"

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

"The Problem With Jon Stewart"

Reality Competition Program

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul’s Drag Race" **WINNER**

"Survivor"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Scripted Variety Series

"A Black Lady Sketch Show"

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" **WINNER**

"Saturday Night Live"