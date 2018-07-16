Full List Of Winners Announced For 2018 Helpmann Awards, Led By MURIEL'S WEDDING and BEAUTIFUL
The 2018 Helpmann Awards Act II tonight was a star-studded ceremony in front of a full house at the Capitol Theatre Sydney on the set of Priscilla Queen of the Desert the Musical. Hosts for this stellar evening were music writer Glenn A Baker AM, acclaimed choreographer Rafael Bonachela, celebrated musical theatre star and TV host David Campbell, multiple Helpmann Award winning mezzo soprano Jacqueline Dark, comedian Anne Edmonds and Olivier and Tony Award Nominee Tony Sheldon.
Leading the pack is Muriel's Wedding, with five awards, including Best Original Score, Music Direction, Costume Design, Sound Design, and Choreography, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, with six awards including Best Musical, Direction, and all four acting awards.
The high profile presenters for the evening included singer Christine Anu, The Hon Don Harwin MLC Minister for the Arts, musical theatre star Amy Lehpamer, arts administrator Michael Lynch CBE AO, ballet royalty David McAllister AM and Marilyn Rowe CBE AM, Graeme Russell CEO Media Super and actor Charles Wu.
Twenty three (23) Helpmann Awards were presented in the categories of comedy, cabaret, contemporary music, musicals, opera, classical music, theatre and ballet, dance and physical theatre. These Awards complement the 20 Awards announced yesterday at the Helpmann Awards Act I. The Helpmann Awards are the premier celebration of Australia's vibrant live performance industry.
Check out the full list of winners below:
CABARET
Best Cabaret Performer
Taylor Mac
A 24-Decade History of Popular Music
Melbourne International Arts Festival and Pomegranate Arts
COMEDY
Best Comedy Performer
Celia Pacquola
All Talk
Token Events
CONTEMPORARY MUSIC
Best International Contemporary Concert
Paul McCartney, Frontier Touring, Mpl & Marshall Arts
Paul McCartney - One On One World Tour 2017
Best Australian Contemporary Concert
Gotye, Sydney Festival & Mona Foma
Gotye Presents a Tribute to Jean-Jacques Perrey
Best Contemporary Music Festival
Museum Of Old And New Art (MONA)
Mona Foma
BALLET, DANCE & PHYSICAL THEATRE
Best Ballet
Alice's Adventures In Wonderland
The Australian Ballet
Best Dance Production
Bennelong
Bangarra Dance Theatre
Best Visual Or Physical Theatre Production
Tide
Bleach* Festival & The Farm
Best Choreography In A Ballet, Dance Or Physical Theatre Production
Stephen Page AO
Bennelong
Bangarra Dance Theatre
Best Male Dancer In A Ballet, Dance Or Physical Theatre Production
Beau Dean Riley Smith
Bennelong
Bangarra Dance Theatre
Best Female Dancer In A Ballet, Dance Or Physical Theatre Production
Ako Kondo
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland
The Australian Ballet
INDUSTRY
Best New Australian Work
Stephen Page AO
Bennelong
Bangarra Dance Theatre
Best Original Score
Kate Miller-Heidke & Keir Nuttall
Muriel's Wedding The Musical
Sydney Theatre Company and Global Creatures
Best Music Direction
Isaac Hayward
Muriel's Wedding The Musical
Sydney Theatre Company and Global Creatures
Best Costume Design
Gabriela Tylesova
Muriel's Wedding The Musical
Sydney Theatre Company and Global Creatures
Best Scenic Design
Jacob Nash
Bennelong
Bangarra Dance Theatre
Best Lighting Design
Nick Schlieper
Bennelong
Bangarra Dance Theatre
Best Sound Design
Michael Waters
Muriel's Wedding The Musical
Sydney Theatre Company and Global Creatures
Best Special Event
Taylor Mac: A 24 Decade History Of Popular Music
Melbourne International Arts Festival and Pomegranate Arts
MUSICALS
Best Musical
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Michael Cassel in association with Paul Blake & Sony/ATV Music Publishing & Mike Bosner
Best Direction Of A Musical
Marc Bruni
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Michael Cassel in association with Paul Blake & Sony/ATV Music Publishing & Mike Bosner
Best Choreography In A Musical
Andrew Hallsworth
Muriel's Wedding The Musical
Sydney Theatre Company and Global Creatures
Best Male Actor In A Musical
David Campbell
Dream Lover
John Frost AM and Gilbert Theatrical
Best Female Actor In A Musical
Esther Hannaford
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Michael Cassel in association with Paul Blake & Sony/ATV Music Publishing & Mike Bosner
Best Male Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical
Mat Verevis
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Michael Cassel in association with Paul Blake & Sony/ATV Music Publishing & Mike Bosner
Best Female Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical
Amy Lehpamer
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Michael Cassel in association with Paul Blake & Sony/ATV Music Publishing & Mike Bosner
OPERA & CLASSICAL MUSIC
Best Opera
Hamlet
Glyndebourne Festival, Adelaide Festival, State Opera of South Australia and the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra.
Best Direction Of An Opera
Neil Armfield AO
Hamlet
Glyndebourne Festival and Adelaide Festival in association with the State Opera of South Australia and the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra
Best Male Performer In An Opera
Allan Clayton
Hamlet
Glyndebourne Festival and Adelaide Festival in association with the State Opera of South Australia and the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra
Best Female Performer In An Opera
Nicole Car
La Traviata
Opera Australia
Best Male Performer In A Supporting Role In An Opera
Kanen Breen
Coronation of Poppea
Pinchgut Opera
Best Female Performer In A Supporting Role In An Opera
Lorina Gore
Hamlet
Glyndebourne Festival and Adelaide Festival in association with the State Opera of South Australia and the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra
Best Symphony Orchestra Concert
Bluebeard's Castle: With Bach And Brahms
The Sydney Symphony Orchestra
Best Chamber And/Or Instrumental Ensemble Concert
Jordi Savall With Hesperion Xxi & Tembembe Ensamble Continuo
Perth Festival
Best Individual Classical Music Performance
Jonas Kaufmann
Parsifal
Opera Australia
PRESENTATION FOR CHILDREN
Best Presentation For Children
Emil And The Detectives
Slingsby
REGIONAL TOURING
Best Regional Touring Production
Our Land People Stories
Bangarra Dance Theatre
THEATRE
Best Play
The Children
Melbourne Theatre Company and Sydney Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Play
Sarah Goodes
The Children
Melbourne Theatre Company and Sydney Theatre Company
Best Male Actor In A Play
Hugo Weaving
The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
Sydney Theatre Company
Best Female Actor In A Play
Pamela Rabe
The Children
Melbourne Theatre Company and Sydney Theatre Company
Best Male Actor In A Supporting Role In A Play
Mitchell Butel
Mr Burns, A Post-Electric Play
Belvoir and State Theatre Company South Australia
Best Female Actor In A Supporting Role In A Play
Anita Hegh
The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
Sydney Theatre Company
In 2017, to mark Live Performance Australia's (LPA) one hundred years of service to the live performance industry, ten luminaries of Australia's live entertainment and performing arts industry were honoured with the 2017 Centenary Awards. These much loved and revered industry titans were acknowledged from the stage. The recipients of the 2017 Centenary JC Williamson Award recognising outstanding contribution to the Australian live performance industry were Robyn Archer AO, Reg Livermore AO, Robyn Nevin AM, Archie Roach AM and Jim Sharman. The recipients of the 2017 Centenary Sue Nattrass Award for outstanding service to the live performance industry were Carrillo Gantner AO, Ian McRae AO, Susan Provan AO, Rhoda Roberts AO and Frank Van Straten AM.
The Helpmann Awards were established in 2001 by Live Performance Australia (LPA). Andrew Kay AM President of LPA said "We are proud to present the 18th Annual Helpmann Awards across two nights this year. The breadth and diversity of Winners, Nominees and performances at tonight's and yesterday's events shines a spotlight on Australia's world class creative and artistic talent. Congratulations to all 2018 Helpmann Award Nominees and Winners!".
The 2018 Helpmann Awards are supported by the New South Wales Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.
NSW Minister for the Arts Don Harwin said, "The Helpmann Awards celebrate Australia's exceptional live performance industry and showcase the remarkable talent across the sector. This year's winners have made such a positive impact on our artistic and cultural experiences, and I extend my congratulations to all of them for their wonderful contribution to the industry."
Performances at the Helpmann Awards Act II included a vivacious stampede of sass with the cast of Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical, an evocative duet from Sydney Dance Company dancers Davide Di Giovanni and Charmene Yap, triple ARIA winners David Bridie, Helen Mountfort and Hope Csutoros from My Friend the Chocolate Cake, the stars of Muriel's Wedding the Musical and the Brisbane born international indie pop sensation Sheppard. The commanding Maggie Dence delivered a moving poem to colleagues past, preceding the In Memoriam.
The show closed with the biggest line up of Australia's leading vocalists from the Sydney Symphony Orchestra's concert production of Funny Girl. Divas and funny girls themselves Trevor Ashley (Hairspray), Michaela Banas (Upper Middle Bogan), Natalie Bassingthwaighte (The X Factor), Casey Donovan (Australian Idol), Virginia Gay (First Tuesday Book Club), Verity Hunt-Ballard (Mary Poppins) Dami Im (Eurovision), Maggie McKenna (Muriel's Wedding), Zahra Newman (Book of Mormon) and West end and Broadway star Caroline O'Connor had the audience standing in their seats and cheering for more.
The Helpmann Awards Act II was preceded by the Red Carpet Walk with its fun and fabulous frocks, hosted by the darling of Australian musical theatre Rhonda Burchmore OAM. The celebrations continued late into the night with the After Party at the Sydney Town Hall.
Yesterday at the Helpmann Awards Act I at Sydney Town Hall, hosts Rhoda Roberts AO and Michael Lynch CBE AO were joined by special guest presenters actor Mitchell Butel, director Neil Armfield AO, musical theatre stars Verity Hunt-Ballard, Matt Lee and Sharon Millerchip, choreographer Kelley Abbey, actor Peter Carroll, musical director Vanessa Scammell and composer Max Lambert. Performances included Monkey Baa Theatre Company, the Sydney Youth Orchestra Quartet, Georgina Hopson and dynamic opera duo Andrew Jones and Jenny Liu.
Both Helpmann Award events were directed by internationally renowned producer, director and choreographer, Olivier Award winner David Atkins OAM.
