Full List Of Winners Announced For 2018 Helpmann Awards, Led By MURIEL'S WEDDING and BEAUTIFUL

The 2018 Helpmann Awards Act II tonight was a star-studded ceremony in front of a full house at the Capitol Theatre Sydney on the set of Priscilla Queen of the Desert the Musical. Hosts for this stellar evening were music writer Glenn A Baker AM, acclaimed choreographer Rafael Bonachela, celebrated musical theatre star and TV host David Campbell, multiple Helpmann Award winning mezzo soprano Jacqueline Dark, comedian Anne Edmonds and Olivier and Tony Award Nominee Tony Sheldon.

Leading the pack is Muriel's Wedding, with five awards, including Best Original Score, Music Direction, Costume Design, Sound Design, and Choreography, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, with six awards including Best Musical, Direction, and all four acting awards.

The high profile presenters for the evening included singer Christine Anu, The Hon Don Harwin MLC Minister for the Arts, musical theatre star Amy Lehpamer, arts administrator Michael Lynch CBE AO, ballet royalty David McAllister AM and Marilyn Rowe CBE AM, Graeme Russell CEO Media Super and actor Charles Wu.

Twenty three (23) Helpmann Awards were presented in the categories of comedy, cabaret, contemporary music, musicals, opera, classical music, theatre and ballet, dance and physical theatre. These Awards complement the 20 Awards announced yesterday at the Helpmann Awards Act I. The Helpmann Awards are the premier celebration of Australia's vibrant live performance industry.

Check out the full list of winners below:

CABARET

Best Cabaret Performer

Taylor Mac

A 24-Decade History of Popular Music

Melbourne International Arts Festival and Pomegranate Arts

COMEDY

Best Comedy Performer

Celia Pacquola

All Talk

Token Events

CONTEMPORARY MUSIC

Best International Contemporary Concert

Paul McCartney, Frontier Touring, Mpl & Marshall Arts

Paul McCartney - One On One World Tour 2017

Best Australian Contemporary Concert

Gotye, Sydney Festival & Mona Foma

Gotye Presents a Tribute to Jean-Jacques Perrey

Best Contemporary Music Festival

Museum Of Old And New Art (MONA)

Mona Foma

BALLET, DANCE & PHYSICAL THEATRE

Best Ballet

Alice's Adventures In Wonderland

The Australian Ballet

Best Dance Production

Bennelong

Bangarra Dance Theatre

Best Visual Or Physical Theatre Production

Tide

Bleach* Festival & The Farm

Best Choreography In A Ballet, Dance Or Physical Theatre Production

Stephen Page AO

Bennelong

Bangarra Dance Theatre

Best Male Dancer In A Ballet, Dance Or Physical Theatre Production

Beau Dean Riley Smith

Bennelong

Bangarra Dance Theatre

Best Female Dancer In A Ballet, Dance Or Physical Theatre Production

Ako Kondo

Alice's Adventures in Wonderland

The Australian Ballet

INDUSTRY

Best New Australian Work

Stephen Page AO

Bennelong

Bangarra Dance Theatre

Best Original Score

Kate Miller-Heidke & Keir Nuttall

Muriel's Wedding The Musical

Sydney Theatre Company and Global Creatures

Best Music Direction

Isaac Hayward

Muriel's Wedding The Musical

Sydney Theatre Company and Global Creatures

Best Costume Design

Gabriela Tylesova

Muriel's Wedding The Musical

Sydney Theatre Company and Global Creatures

Best Scenic Design

Jacob Nash

Bennelong

Bangarra Dance Theatre

Best Lighting Design

Nick Schlieper

Bennelong

Bangarra Dance Theatre

Best Sound Design

Michael Waters

Muriel's Wedding The Musical

Sydney Theatre Company and Global Creatures

Best Special Event

Taylor Mac: A 24 Decade History Of Popular Music

Melbourne International Arts Festival and Pomegranate Arts

MUSICALS

Best Musical

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Michael Cassel in association with Paul Blake & Sony/ATV Music Publishing & Mike Bosner

Best Direction Of A Musical

Marc Bruni

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Michael Cassel in association with Paul Blake & Sony/ATV Music Publishing & Mike Bosner

Best Choreography In A Musical

Andrew Hallsworth

Muriel's Wedding The Musical

Sydney Theatre Company and Global Creatures

Best Male Actor In A Musical

David Campbell

Dream Lover

John Frost AM and Gilbert Theatrical

Best Female Actor In A Musical

Esther Hannaford

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Michael Cassel in association with Paul Blake & Sony/ATV Music Publishing & Mike Bosner

Best Male Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical

Mat Verevis

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Michael Cassel in association with Paul Blake & Sony/ATV Music Publishing & Mike Bosner

Best Female Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical

Amy Lehpamer

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Michael Cassel in association with Paul Blake & Sony/ATV Music Publishing & Mike Bosner

OPERA & CLASSICAL MUSIC

Best Opera

Hamlet

Glyndebourne Festival, Adelaide Festival, State Opera of South Australia and the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra.

Best Direction Of An Opera

Neil Armfield AO

Hamlet

Glyndebourne Festival and Adelaide Festival in association with the State Opera of South Australia and the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra

Best Male Performer In An Opera

Allan Clayton

Hamlet

Glyndebourne Festival and Adelaide Festival in association with the State Opera of South Australia and the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra

Best Female Performer In An Opera

Nicole Car

La Traviata

Opera Australia

Best Male Performer In A Supporting Role In An Opera

Kanen Breen

Coronation of Poppea

Pinchgut Opera

Best Female Performer In A Supporting Role In An Opera

Lorina Gore

Hamlet

Glyndebourne Festival and Adelaide Festival in association with the State Opera of South Australia and the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra

Best Symphony Orchestra Concert

Bluebeard's Castle: With Bach And Brahms

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Best Chamber And/Or Instrumental Ensemble Concert

Jordi Savall With Hesperion Xxi & Tembembe Ensamble Continuo

Perth Festival

Best Individual Classical Music Performance

Jonas Kaufmann

Parsifal

Opera Australia

PRESENTATION FOR CHILDREN

Best Presentation For Children

Emil And The Detectives

Slingsby

REGIONAL TOURING

Best Regional Touring Production

Our Land People Stories

Bangarra Dance Theatre

THEATRE

Best Play

The Children

Melbourne Theatre Company and Sydney Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play

Sarah Goodes

The Children

Melbourne Theatre Company and Sydney Theatre Company

Best Male Actor In A Play

Hugo Weaving

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui

Sydney Theatre Company

Best Female Actor In A Play

Pamela Rabe

The Children

Melbourne Theatre Company and Sydney Theatre Company

Best Male Actor In A Supporting Role In A Play

Mitchell Butel

Mr Burns, A Post-Electric Play

Belvoir and State Theatre Company South Australia

Best Female Actor In A Supporting Role In A Play

Anita Hegh

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui

Sydney Theatre Company

In 2017, to mark Live Performance Australia's (LPA) one hundred years of service to the live performance industry, ten luminaries of Australia's live entertainment and performing arts industry were honoured with the 2017 Centenary Awards. These much loved and revered industry titans were acknowledged from the stage. The recipients of the 2017 Centenary JC Williamson Award recognising outstanding contribution to the Australian live performance industry were Robyn Archer AO, Reg Livermore AO, Robyn Nevin AM, Archie Roach AM and Jim Sharman. The recipients of the 2017 Centenary Sue Nattrass Award for outstanding service to the live performance industry were Carrillo Gantner AO, Ian McRae AO, Susan Provan AO, Rhoda Roberts AO and Frank Van Straten AM.

The Helpmann Awards were established in 2001 by Live Performance Australia (LPA). Andrew Kay AM President of LPA said "We are proud to present the 18th Annual Helpmann Awards across two nights this year. The breadth and diversity of Winners, Nominees and performances at tonight's and yesterday's events shines a spotlight on Australia's world class creative and artistic talent. Congratulations to all 2018 Helpmann Award Nominees and Winners!".

The 2018 Helpmann Awards are supported by the New South Wales Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

NSW Minister for the Arts Don Harwin said, "The Helpmann Awards celebrate Australia's exceptional live performance industry and showcase the remarkable talent across the sector. This year's winners have made such a positive impact on our artistic and cultural experiences, and I extend my congratulations to all of them for their wonderful contribution to the industry."

Performances at the Helpmann Awards Act II included a vivacious stampede of sass with the cast of Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical, an evocative duet from Sydney Dance Company dancers Davide Di Giovanni and Charmene Yap, triple ARIA winners David Bridie, Helen Mountfort and Hope Csutoros from My Friend the Chocolate Cake, the stars of Muriel's Wedding the Musical and the Brisbane born international indie pop sensation Sheppard. The commanding Maggie Dence delivered a moving poem to colleagues past, preceding the In Memoriam.

The show closed with the biggest line up of Australia's leading vocalists from the Sydney Symphony Orchestra's concert production of Funny Girl. Divas and funny girls themselves Trevor Ashley (Hairspray), Michaela Banas (Upper Middle Bogan), Natalie Bassingthwaighte (The X Factor), Casey Donovan (Australian Idol), Virginia Gay (First Tuesday Book Club), Verity Hunt-Ballard (Mary Poppins) Dami Im (Eurovision), Maggie McKenna (Muriel's Wedding), Zahra Newman (Book of Mormon) and West end and Broadway star Caroline O'Connor had the audience standing in their seats and cheering for more.

The Helpmann Awards Act II was preceded by the Red Carpet Walk with its fun and fabulous frocks, hosted by the darling of Australian musical theatre Rhonda Burchmore OAM. The celebrations continued late into the night with the After Party at the Sydney Town Hall.

Yesterday at the Helpmann Awards Act I at Sydney Town Hall, hosts Rhoda Roberts AO and Michael Lynch CBE AO were joined by special guest presenters actor Mitchell Butel, director Neil Armfield AO, musical theatre stars Verity Hunt-Ballard, Matt Lee and Sharon Millerchip, choreographer Kelley Abbey, actor Peter Carroll, musical director Vanessa Scammell and composer Max Lambert. Performances included Monkey Baa Theatre Company, the Sydney Youth Orchestra Quartet, Georgina Hopson and dynamic opera duo Andrew Jones and Jenny Liu.

Both Helpmann Award events were directed by internationally renowned producer, director and choreographer, Olivier Award winner David Atkins OAM.

The 2018 Helpmann Awards are supported by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.







