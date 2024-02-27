Netflix Becomes First-Time Broadway Producer With PATRIOTS

Netflix has become a Broadway producer for the first time with Peter Morgan's Patriots, which unveiled its full cast earlier today.

Directed by three-time Olivier Award winner and Artistic Director of the Almeida Rupert Goold, Patriots will open April 22, 2024 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Previews will begin April 1, 2024.

The New York Times has reported that Netflix is in the early stages of developing a screen adaptation of the story.

While Patriots will be Netflix's first Broadway credit, it is not the first time the company has been involved in a stage show. Netflix is a producer of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, currently running in the UK.

About Patriots

Patriots had a record-breaking run at London’s Almeida Theatre where it was the fastest-selling new play in the theatre’s history, and a sold out 12-week run in the West End at the Noël Coward Theatre.

In 1991, after the fall of the Soviet Union, the new Russia belongs to its oligarchs – and no one is more powerful than billionaire Boris Berezovsky. “If the politicians cannot save Russia,” he insists, “then we businessmen must.” When an eventual successor to President Boris Yeltsin is needed, Berezovsky turns to the little-known deputy mayor of St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin (Keen). But soon Putin’s ruthless rise threatens Berezovsky’s reign, setting off a riveting, near-Shakespearean confrontation between the two powerful, fatally flawed men.

Tony and Emmy Award nominee Michael Stuhlbarg will return to Broadway for the first time in almost 20 years to star as Boris Berezovsky. Original London cast member Will Keen will make his Broadway debut, recreating his Olivier Award-winning performance as Vladimir Putin. Original London cast member Luke Thallon will also make his Broadway debut as Russian oligarch and politician Roman Abramovich.