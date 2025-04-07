Fidelity Theatricals Will Host All Fem Concert of Selections From DOGFIGHT

The performance is on April 11th at 9:30PM.
Selections From Dogfight, directed by Sebastian Henson and musically directed by Miles Messier, is coming to Don't Tell Mama, April 11th at 9:30PM!
The cast includes Alexa Marie Rodriguez (The Addams Family, The Little Mermaid) as Eddie Birdlace, Sarah Ford as Rose Fenny, Sophie Smith-Brody (Once) as Boland, Fae Hartt (The Last Five Years) as Bernstein, Sasha Lee Andrews as Marcy, Eileen Lee (Cabaret, Matilda) as Stevens, Kellyn Vuchetich as Fector, and Megan Troost (Assassins) as Gibbs.
The band includes Miles Messier on Piano, Shea Gordon (Once) on Guitar and Chris Cerreto (Mean Girls National Tour) on Drums.
