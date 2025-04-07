Fidelity Theatricals Will Host All Fem Concert of Selections From DOGFIGHT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Selections From Dogfight, directed by Sebastian Henson and musically directed by Miles Messier, is coming to Don't Tell Mama, April 11th at 9:30PM!

The cast includes Alexa Marie Rodriguez (The Addams Family, The Little Mermaid) as Eddie Birdlace, Sarah Ford as Rose Fenny, Sophie Smith-Brody (Once) as Boland, Fae Hartt (The Last Five Years) as Bernstein, Sasha Lee Andrews as Marcy, Eileen Lee (Cabaret, Matilda) as Stevens, Kellyn Vuchetich as Fector, and Megan Troost (Assassins) as Gibbs.