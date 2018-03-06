Fatal Car Crash Takes the Life of Ruthie Ann Miles' Young Daughter; GoFundMe Launches to Help Family

Our thoughts and prayers are with Ruthie Ann Miles and her family following a fatal car crash that took the life of her four year old daughter Abigail.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support Ruthie and her family during this tragic time. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/ruthie-ann-miles-fund.

According to multiple sources, including the New York Daily News, an out-of-control driver ran a red light on Monday, March 5, fatally hitting two children, Miles' daughter Abigail Blumenstein and one year old Joshua Lew. The two children were with their mothers at the time, heading home from a church event at the nearby community center. Miles, in her 7th month of pregnancy was brought to the hospital in critical condition and is now said to be stable. Lauren Lew, Joshua's mother, was also injured.

The victims were rushed to New York-Presbyterian Methodist Brooklyn Hospital, but the children could not be saved.

The driver was Dorothy Bruns, 44. Her car has been cited four times for running red lights, as well as four times for speeding through a school zone, in the past two years. Bruns attempted to speed away from the scene but crashed into several cars and was stopped by witnesses.

The New York Post reports that Bruns remembers waking up behind the wheel but was unaware that she had hit anyone. Police sources said she would not be held and was free to go for now.

For more information, visit the New York Daily News here.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride





