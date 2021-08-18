Fan Edition of Ben Platt's REVERIE Album Now Available!

Ben Platt's Reverie has finally arrived, and super fans have a limited opportunity for an extra special version of the new album. An exclusive Fan Edition is available through midnight, Thursday August 19th and features a track by track commentary by Ben recorded special for this fan edition of the album.

Click here to order today!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Platt will embark on his biggest North American headline tour thus far, set to kick off February 23, 2022, at Orlando, FL's Amway Centerand will culminate with the tour finale on April 8, 2022, at Los Angeles' legendary Hollywood Bowl. Among the tour's highlights will be Platt's first ever headline show at New York City's Madison Square Garden, set for March 6, 2022.

Public on-sales start on Friday, August 27 at 10 am (local). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit www.benplattmusic.com. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. Packages include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and more.



Platt's much anticipated second solo album, REVERIE includes new singles as "Happy To Be Sad" and "Imagine". Produced by Michael Pollack (Justin Bieber, Katy Perry) and Zach Skelton (Jonas Brothers, Paul McCartney) with additional production from GRAMMY Award nominee Gian Stone (Maroon 5, Dua Lipa), "Happy To Be Sad" was met with applause from Billboard, which raved, "On 'Happy To Be Sad,' the singer beautifully illustrates the portrait of a lover having to leave his significant other for a while, and simply reveling in the sadness as a source of pure joy. It's a confusing emotion to describe until you hear Platt's cherubic vocals sing the words - then it feels like it's happening to you right in this moment." "Happy To Be Sad" is joined by an official companion visualizer, streaming HERE.



"Imagine" arrived earlier this summer and has fast proven one of Platt's biggest singles to date. Produced by The Monsters & Strangerz and Jon Bellion - the superstar team behind such hits as Maroon 5's "Memories," Justin Bieber's "Holy," and "Prisoner" by Miley Cyrus Feat. Dua Lipa - and co-written by Platt with Bellion, Michael Pollack, Alexander Izquierdo, Jordan K. Johnson, and Stefan Johnson, the track now boasts over 20M worldwide streams and counting. Hailed by Rolling Stone as "tender and confident... a tribute to everyday saviors," "Imagine" reached #7 on iTunes' "Top Pop Songs", to the "30 Hot AC Hit" list, and the top 50 on Spotify's "US Viral 50" while also lighting up Hot AC Radio outlets nationwide. An official music video, directed by Matty Peacock (Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez), is streaming now via YouTube.