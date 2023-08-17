FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes New Cast Members

New cast members are joining the North American tour of Frozen.

New to the company are Preston Perez as “Hans,” Annie Piper Braverman and Emma Origenes alternating as “Young Anna” andSavannah Lumar who joins current cast member Erin Choi alternating as “Young Elsa.”

Frozen continues to star Caroline Bowman as “Elsa” and Lauren Nicole Chapman as “Anna,” Jeremy Davis as “Olaf,” Dominic Dorsetas “Kristoff,” Evan Duff as “Weselton,” and Collin Baja and Dan Plehal alternating as “Sven.” (Jeremy Morse plays the role of “Weselton” through October 22).

During its current engagement at Bass Hall in Ft. Worth, TX, the North American tour of Frozen surpassed 1.9 million guests over 41 cities.

Frozen also features Alicia Albright, Belinda Allyn, Kate Bailey, Jack Brewer, Kristen Smith Davis, C.K. Edwards, Michael Everett, Natalie Goodin, Michael Allan Haggerty, Zach Hess, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Dustin Layton, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Alexander Mendoza, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Tony Neidenbach, Jessie Peltier, Renée Reid, Gretel Scarlett, Sammy Schechter, Brian Steven Shaw, Nick Silverio, Daniel Switzer, Natalie Wisdom and Peli Naomi Woods.

There are currently four productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Tokyo, London and Hamburg. The Tony®-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre. Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of Frozen has welcomed more than 1.9 million guests.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee(book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA. Lisa Dawn Cave serves as Production Supervisor and Randy Meyer is the General Manager.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).

Anne Quart serves as co-producer.