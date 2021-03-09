Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FRANK & ELLA Closes out The Cabaret Project of St. Louis' Virtual Season of Tributes

Celebrated crooner/pianist Tony DeSare and Broadway powerhouse Capathia Jenkins join forces to bring to life the magic of two of our musical greats.

Mar. 9, 2021  
Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald never recorded together but they performed side by side on several television specials, demonstrating a divine chemistry possible only between two masters. Tony DeSare has been a mainstay on nightclub, concert and orchestral stages throughout the country for over two decades. Capathia Jenkins is the powerful actress/singer known for her Broadway credits (Caroline, or Change, Newsies, The Civil War) and concert work. DeSare and Jenkins have performed this musical tribute with symphony orchestras throughout the country and are now teaming up to film an intimate piano/vocal version exclusively for The Cabaret Project of St. Louis.

Recorded in a private studio in Atlanta, Frank & Ella features DeSare's mastery at the keyboard and the timeless songs of Sinatra and Fitzgerald performed by two of today's most dynamic singers.

Streaming Saturday March 20 and Saturday March 27, 2021. 7:30 pm - Midnight CENTRAL TIME both nights. Tickets at https://Tributes.givesmart.com

DeSare is "Two parts young Sinatra, one part Billy Joel" - New York Times

Jenkins' "vocal range can embellish every note with just the right amount of warmth and tenderness" -Times Square Chronicles


