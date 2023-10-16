FL!P Circus is Coming to the Bronx for the First Time Ever This Fall

October 27 - November 13 at the Mall at Bay Plaza.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 2 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 3 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 4 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard

FL!P Circus is Coming to the Bronx for the First Time Ever This Fall FL!P Circus (Click Here) the great American big top experience that has been wowing audiences across the country, will visit the Bronx for the first time ever. The show comes to the Mall at Bay Plaza (200 Baychester Avenue, Bronx NY) from October 27 – November 13. Tickets are on sale now. The all-new production, created by the Vazquez family, features an incredible assemblage of international acts that are guaranteed to amaze and amuse.

This high-energy show takes place under a distinctive red and white, 800-seat, climate-controlled big top tent with no seat more than 50-feet from the ring. The front row is so close that those sitting there often find themselves being brought into the ring to be part of the fun!

There is nothing quite like live entertainment, and Fl!p Circus celebrates the great American circus tradition that has brought families and friends together to celebrate life and create fun, lasting memories for over 200 years. Audiences are invited to leave their cares behind and enter a world where the laughs are plentiful and the wows only stop when the show ends. 

Ringmaster Arthur Figueroa serves as host of this new circus adventure. Audience favorites, Stiv and Roni Bello - Italy's “siblings of silliness” - return to weave their outrageous comedic antics throughout the show, which features a new international cast of circus stars. Carolina Vazquez from Mexico gracefully performs high above the audience on a single trapeze while Columbia's Duo Vanegas defy gravity, their own safety, and your expectations on the rotating Wheel of Steel.  The magnificent Bello Sisters from Italy, who amazed audiences on America's Got Talent, dazzle with their incredible body-bending, handstand skills. From the United States, the Super Tumblers present a fast-paced display of agile acrobatic dexterity. Direct from Ukraine, the Bingo Troupe presents a high-energy display of dance, acrobatics and unicycle that will fill the tent with their boundless exuberance. The entire production moves to the beat of the live FL!P Circus Band which provides the soundtrack to all the fun. Be sure to Fl!p your circus experience at this unforgettable live entertainment event you won't want to miss!

Show times are 7:30pm on weekdays and 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm on Saturdays and Sundays. For discounted tickets and additional information, please visit Click Here. Tickets will also be available in person at the box office during each engagement.




RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Buying Guide: October 16, 2023 Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: October 16, 2023

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, October 16, 2023.

2
Video: Watch a Disney on Broadway Mashup on GMA With HERCULES & More Photo
Video: Watch a Disney on Broadway Mashup on GMA With HERCULES & More

Disney on Broadway took over Good Morning America this morning with a special mashup performance with cast members from Aladdin, Newsies, Frozen, and The Lion King. The performance also featured a sneak peek at the upcoming Germany production of Hercules. Watch the video now!

3
Theatre Actor and Director Keith Baxter Dies at Age 90 Photo
Theatre Actor and Director Keith Baxter Dies at Age 90

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that theatre actor and director Keith Baxter has died at age 90.

4
Photos: First Look at Patrick Page in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Photo
Photos: First Look at Patrick Page in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, starring Patrick Page, has released all new photos ahead of tonight’s Opening Night. Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Screen Actress Suzanne Somers Dies at 76Screen Actress Suzanne Somers Dies at 76
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16th, 2023
VIDEO: KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the TheaterVIDEO: KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater
Win a Virtual Meet & Greet with Idina Menzel and Orchestra Seats to WICKED 20th Anniversary PerformanceWin a Virtual Meet & Greet with Idina Menzel and Orchestra Seats to WICKED 20th Anniversary Performance

Videos

Ariana DeBose Sings 'This Wish' From Disney's WISH Movie Musical Video
Ariana DeBose Sings 'This Wish' From Disney's WISH Movie Musical
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Watch a Disney on Broadway Mashup on GMA With HERCULES & More Video
Watch a Disney on Broadway Mashup on GMA With HERCULES & More
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central DAPHNE
SOME LIKE IT HOT
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You