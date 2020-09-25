FAME TV Series Cast Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE

'Stars In The House' airs new episodes Mondays-Saturdays at 8 PM ET and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM ET.

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of the hit TV series 'Fame' will join them LIVE on Saturday, September 26 at 8 PM ET for 'Stars in the House.'

Debbie Allen, Jesse Borrego, Michael Cerveris, Loretta Chandler, Lee Curreri, Erica Gimpel, Valerie Landsburg, and PR Paul will dust off their dancing shoes and instruments to revisit the hallowed halls of the New York City High School for the Performing Arts. The multi-talented group will reminisce about their time on the TV show and of course, there will be live music! The 1982 "Kids from Fame" album saw huge success in the United States, but even more so oversees, where it spent 46 weeks on the UK charts, 12 of them at #1!

The episode will stream LIVE on the Stars In The House Youtube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans tuning in will be able to ask questions and donate to The Actors Fund for a chance to have their names read by the stars on air and, of course, there will be live singing.

"Fame" joins the incredible line-up of casts that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, including "Night at the Museum," "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Mamma Mia," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty." Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will Pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!



As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Mondays-Saturdays at 8 PM ET and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM ET.

