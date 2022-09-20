Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
INTIMATE APPAREL
Exclusive: Watch 'No One Does It For Us' From PBS' INTIMATE APPAREL Live Capture

The new live capture will air this Friday, September 23 at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS.

Sep. 20, 2022  

This Friday, September 23, Great Performances on PBS will premiere a live capture of the recent Off-Broadway production of Intimate Apparel.

Featuring a libretto by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, the opera is directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher.

BroadwayWorld has exclusively shared a clip of "No One Does It For Us" from the upcoming live capture. In the song, Esther (Kearstin Piper Brown) and Mayme (Krysty Swann) imagine a world in which they can achieve their dreams for the future.

Set in turn of the century New York, GREAT PERFORMANCES "Intimate Apparel" tells the story of Esther (Kearstin Piper Brown), a lonely, single African American woman who makes her living sewing corsets and ladies' undergarments.

Seeking love and romance, Esther's warm affection with an Orthodox Jewish fabric seller is socially taboo, but she embarks on a letter-writing relationship with a mysterious suitor laboring on the Panama Canal, eventually realizing that only her self-reliance will see her through life's challenges.

The production began performances onJanuary 13 and officially opened on January 31 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65 Street). The production closed on March 6.

Intimate Apparel features Justin Austin, Errin Duane Brooks, Kearstin Piper Brown, Chanáe Curtis, Adrienne Danrich, Jesse Darden, Arnold Livingston Geis, Tesia Kwarteng, Anna Laurenzo, Barrington Lee, Jasmine Muhammad, Naomi Louisa O'Connell, Adam Richardson, Kimberli Render, David Morgans Sanchez, Krysty Swann, Indra Thomas, Chabrelle Williams and Jorell Williams.

Intimate Apparel has choreography by Dianne McIntyre, sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Marc Salzberg, projections by 59 Productions, casting by The Telsey Office, and music direction by Steven Osgood.

Watch the exclusive clip ahead of the September 23 broadcast at 9:00 p.m. ET here:

