Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Tony Winner Cady Huffman

Well, we've got her, so we are going to flaunt her. The wonderful, Tony Award-winning Cady Huffman swings by Shetler Studios to look back on her career, including such shows as LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, BIG DEAL, THE WILL ROGERS FOLLIES, STEEL PIER, THE PRODUCERS, THE NANCE, and many others!

Cady pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how she danced for Bob Fosse, what it was like being a teenage drag queen, and why she got the role of Ulla in THE PRODUCERS.

Also, Cady shines the spotlight on Mel Brooks, Nathan Lane, and Bob Fosse!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.

