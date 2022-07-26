Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exclusive Photos: David Archuleta in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

David Archuleta will be playing the role of Joseph from July 16 – Sept 3.

Jul. 26, 2022  

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Tuacahn Amphitheatre's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, now running through October 20th, 2022. Check out photos of the cast in action below!

From the musical genius of Andrew Lloyd Weber (Phantom of the Opera) and Tim Rice (Beauty and the Beast) comes one of the most popular musicals of the last 50 years. This telling of the biblical story of Joseph and his brothers is filled with great music, costumes, laughter, joy, and heart.

Utilizing many different styles of music from pop/rock to country to musical comedy this sparkling show follows young Joseph as he faces adversity and triumphs through his dreams and his strong, unwavering faith. Joseph includes the unforgettable classics "Any Dream Will Do" and "Close Every Door." This show has entertained tens of millions of people and is guaranteed to thrill and delight your family!

Photos by Leavitt Wells

Cast of Joseph at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

David Archuleta as Joseph at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

David Archuleta as Joseph at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

David Archuleta as Joseph and Katie LaMark as Narrator at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Cast of Joseph at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Katie LaMark as Narrator at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

David Archuleta as Joseph at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Cast of Joseph at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

David Archuleta as Joseph at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

David Archuleta as Joseph at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

David Archuleta as Joseph at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

David Archuleta and the cast of Joseph at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Cast of Joseph at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Cast of Joseph at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

David Archuleta as Joseph at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Cast of Joseph at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

David Archuleta and the cast of Joseph at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Cast of Joseph at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Cast of Joseph at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Cast of Joseph at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Cast of Joseph at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Cast of Joseph at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Cast of Joseph at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Cast of Joseph at Tuacahn Amphitheatre





