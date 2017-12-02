Exclusive Photo Coverage: CATS Pounces Into the Holidays with Carols For A Cure!

The Christmas season is in full show tune swing now that the 19th volume of the popular Broadway's Carols for a Cure album has arrived.

The latest compilation from the beloved series continues Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' tradition of pairing the casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new. Once again, the result is pure magic and is sure to help make the 2017 holiday season shine brighter than ever before.

Below, check out exclusive photos of the cast of Cats as they record their track, "Joy to the World."

"Broadway's Carols for a Cure" can be purchased at the participating shows during the Gypsy of the Year fundraising season. The 2-CD set is also in the web store at BroadwayCares.org or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770.

Madison Mitchell, Dani Spieler and Tara Llewellyn



Madison Mitchell,



Megan Ort, Maria Briggs, Mamie Parris, Jessica Cohen and Sarah Marie Jenkins



Megan Ort



Andy Huntington Jones



Andrew Wilson



Mamie Parris



BrIan Taylor (Piano, Music Director)



Max Calkin



BrIan Taylor, Suzy Perelman (Violin), Carla Fabiani (Violin), David Blinn (Viola), J.J. Johnson (Viola) and Katherine Cherbas (Cello)



Max Calkin, BrIan Taylor, J.J. Johnson, David Blinn, Katherine Cherbas, Carla Fabiani and Suzy Perelman