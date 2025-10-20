Photos: Marissa Jaret Winokur Visits EXORCISTIC Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray, Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Big Brother) while in town rehearsing Bat Boy at City Center visited Exorcistic: The Rock Musical at The Asylum NYC this week for one of two special Producer Nights honoring the show’s creative team. Check out photos from her visit!

Winokur joined cast members, creative collaborators, and guest Diva Nina West for an evening celebrating the off-Broadway hit, which recently extended its run through November 1st due to audience demand.

“We’re so thrilled to have our Producer Marissa join us for this celebration,” said Alli Miller-Fisher. “Her joy and energy perfectly match the heart of Exorcistic—it’s a show that thrives on fearless fun and big personality.”

The next Producer's Night will be held Monday, October 27th with producer Lance Bass.

Photo Credit: Jason Goodman