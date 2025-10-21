EXORCISTIC to Welcome Guest Stars Dylan Mulvaney and Kirsten Vangsness This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Off-Broadway’s Exorcistic: The Rock Musical Parody will feature two new guest performers this week: Kirsten Vangsness, best known for her long-running role on Criminal Minds, and Dylan Mulvaney, the actor, writer, and activist currently appearing in her Off-Broadway show, The Least Problematic Woman in the World.

Performances continue through November 1 at The Asylum NYC (123 E. 24th Street). Mulvaney joins the cast on Wednesday, October 22, with Vangsness performing October 23–25.

Exorcistic is a musical parody inspired by The Exorcist, centering on a small theatre troupe attempting to stage a rock adaptation of the horror classic. Each performance features a rotating lineup of guest stars. The current company includes Emma Hunton, Ethan Crystal, Steven Cutts, Leigh Wulff, Jaime Lyn Beate, Jesse Merlin, Michael Shaw Fisher, Hannah Bonnett, and Richardson Cisneros-Jones.

Vangsness, who has portrayed Penelope Garcia across 19 seasons of Criminal Minds, is also a playwright and performer whose recent work includes Outdated at the Los Angeles LGBT Center and a revival of Phinneas Kiyomura’s Nimrod in London.

Mulvaney, a graduate of the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and former cast member of The Book of Mormon, made her West End debut in We Are Not Kids Anymore earlier this year. Her memoir Paperdoll: Notes of a Late Bloomer was published in 2024.

Performances of Exorcistic take place at 7 p.m. at The Asylum NYC. More information is available at theasylumnyc.com.

This Week’s Guest Stars

Kirsten Vangsness is best known as tech genius Penelope Garcia on CBS and Paramount+’s Criminal Minds and Criminal Minds: Evolution, Vangsness has co-written multiple episodes of the long-running series. A theatre artist, she recently premiered her new solo play Outdated at the Los Angeles LGBT Center and starred in Phinneas Kiyomura’s Nimrod in London. Her previous stage works include Mess and Cleo Theo and Wu, both seen at Edinburgh Fringe.

Dylan Mulvaney—actress, comedian, and content creator—rose to global prominence with her viral video series Days of Girlhood, which has amassed over one billion views. Named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and Out Magazine’s Out 100, Mulvaney recently made her West End debut in We Are Not Kids Anymore at the Savoy Theatre and previously performed her acclaimed solo musical Faghag at the Edinburgh Fringe. A graduate of the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, she has also appeared in The Book of Mormon across North America and Mexico. Her memoir Paperdoll: Notes of a Late Bloomer debuted this year as a New York Times bestseller. Mulvaney is currently appearing in her Off-Broadway solo show, The Least Problematic Woman in the World.